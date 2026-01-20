Illinois man dies on feral hog hunt in Georgia

Coal Valley, Ill. — A managed hunt for feral hogs ended tragically at Cumberland Island National Seashore in Georgia with the death of a 52-year-old Illinois man.

According to the National Park Service, Jason Wallin, 52, of Coal Valley, was accidentally shot on Jan. 8 on the last day of a three-day hunt for feral hogs, an invasive species.

While Illinois does not allow the hunting of feral, or “wild” hogs, Georgia does permit it.

“National Park Service rangers, park staff and responding local and state partners provided immediate assistance and transported the individual for medical care. All hunt activities were halted, and the area was closed as rangers investigate the incident,” Interior Department officials said in an email.

The hunt was for hunters aged 14 and over. They were allowed to use rifles or handguns, .22 caliber or larger, or shotguns 20 gauge or larger loaded with slugs.

Weather conditions were described as very foggy.