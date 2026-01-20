Tuesday, January 20th, 2026
Illinois CPO Jordan Roundcount is honored for cooperation in Calhoun County

CPO Jordan Roundcount with the letter of recognition from the Calhoun County Sheriff. (Photo provided)

Hardin, Ill — Illinois Conservation Police Officer Jordan Roundcount was honored by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office in late 2025 for his work in that county.

Roundcount received a letter of recognition and the Sheriff’s Service Award for his personal initiative and interdepartmental cooperation, Sheriff Bill Heffington, who retired at the end of 2025, said.

“On multiple instances, and on his own initiative, CPO Roundcount has assisted Calhoun County Deputies during high-risk traffic stops and other violent encounters,” Heffington added.

Several cases in Calhoun County and surrounding area in recent years involved the work of Roundcount.

One example was in 2023, when Roundcount and Calhoun County Sgt. Zach Hardin responded to a field fire that had been set by a suspect. The fire posed a serious threat to a large swatch of land and wildlife.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Roundcount quickly responded and arrived on the scene first. He took a man into custody to prevent the further setting of fires.

Sheriff Heffington issued several awards to honor deputies from his office. Those honored include Chief Deputy Zach Hardin, Deputy Zack Orr, and Deputy Nic McCall.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.