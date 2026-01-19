The reservation period to access blinds for up-close viewing of the remarkable mating dance of the sharptail grouse is now open. Here’s what to know.
WI Daily Update: Reserve your spot to view the sharptail grouse mating dance
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
As new ice anglers enter the fold, here’s a primer on proper etiquette
The conservation officer wasn’t pleased. Nor were the ice anglers who happened by that winter afternoon.
The site: a
‘Runaway’ muskies regularly returned to Busse Lake in Illinois
Every year, muskies slip over the dam on Busse Lake’s southeast corner and drift into the narrow flow of Salt
Changing Wisconsin’s Oct. 31 sturgeon spearing tag deadline could increase the cost of license
Moving the Oct. 31 Lake Winnebago sturgeon spearing license deadline closer to the February season date could end up increasing