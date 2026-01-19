New York Mixed Bag: DEC releases draft access and public use plan for Lakeview WMA

Henderson, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has released a draft Access and Public Use Plan for the Lakeview Wildlife Management Area.

The 3,461 WMA along the eastern shoreline of Lake Ontario is part of the largest natural freshwater barrier beach system in New York State. The WMA was designated as a significant coastal fish and wildlife habitat by the New York Department of State and is part of the Eastern Lake Ontario Marshes Bird Conservation Area. Lakeview WMA is often used for waterfowl hunting, trapping, fishing, recreational paddling, wildlife observation, and photography.

This draft APUP complements the existing Habitat Management Plan (HMP) for Lakeview WMA and addresses management objectives for wildlife-dependent recreation, access features, and facility maintenance. Together, the APUP and HMP form a comprehensive management plan for the WMA. These plans guide management for wildlife and public access over a 10-year time period, after which DEC will assess conditions and needs and update the plans as needed.

Public comments are welcome through Feb. 5 and can be sent to:

NYSDEC Bureau of Wildlife, Region 6, 317 Washington St 7th Floor, Watertown, NY, 13601 or by email information.r6@dec.ny.gov.

Richford, N.Y. — Three hunters from Cortland County recently pleaded guilty and received penalties for illegally taking a mature white-tailed buck in Tioga County. On the night of Nov. 7, the trio drove through fields in the Town of Richford, Tioga County, spotlighting for deer. They eventually shot the 11-point buck from their vehicle.

A resident saw the spotlight, heard the shot, and contacted DEC Law Enforcement, who responded immediately but found the hunters had already left the area. The next day, ECO Wilson responded to the area where the landowner found the injured deer still alive, but it had to be euthanized.

The landowner took to social media to spread the word, and feedback from the public led ECOs to Cortland County, where they interviewed the individuals who admitted to illegally taking the buck.

The driver, who was also the shooter, received five tickets for the illegal take of deer, taking deer from a motor vehicle, taking deer from a public highway, hunting deer with an artificial light, and possessing a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle. The two other subjects received four tickets each for the illegal take of deer, taking deer from a motor vehicle, taking deer from a public highway, and hunting deer with an artificial light.

Under New York State law, accessories are just as guilty as principals. All three defendants pleaded guilty in the Town of Richford Court. The driver was fined $3,000 and his two hunting partners were each fined $2,000. Additionally, the individuals were ordered to surrender the firearm used in the crime.

The buck’s antlers were later measured at approximately 163 inches.

GRAPE HOLLOW STATE FOREST PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING SLATED FOR JAN. 20

Beekman, N.Y. — DEC is holding an information session on Jan. 20 to solicit public input on the development of a unit management plan (UMP) for the Grape Hollow State Forest in the towns of Beekman and Pawling in Dutchess County. The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Town of Beekman Recreation Center, 29 Recreation Center Road, Hopewell Junction, and will include a short presentation by DEC Region 3 Division of Lands and Forests, followed by an open table session with DEC staff to facilitate conversation and answer questions.

The purpose of the public information session is to solicit input from the public on the types of public use and supporting facilities they may want developed at Grape Hollow State Forest and how the land will be managed. Since 2024, the property has been designated as State Forest, owned and managed by DEC, which guarantees public access and the permanent protection of wildlife habitat.

Grape Hollow State Forest is open to hunting and trapping during appropriate seasons, as well as hiking and wildlife watching. There are currently no marked trails.

CANADA ENDS REMOTE BORDER CROSSING

Grand Marais, Minn. — On Friday, Dec. 19, the Canadian Border Services Agency announced it would discontinue the long-standing remote area border crossing permit program by Sept. 14, 2026. People who have a remote area border crossing permit as of Sept. 1, 2023, will have their permit extended until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2026.

Prior to the announcement, all extended RABC permits were set to expire Dec. 31, 2025. In lieu of the program, the CBSA will expand its telephone reporting options for travelers who still want to enter Canada in remote areas without traveling out of their way to check in at an office. Remote area border crossing permits currently allow U.S. and Canadian residents to enter the other country without officially checking in with border protection, either at an office or via telephone. According to the CBSA, 90% of the permit holders are Americans, and about 11,000 RABC permits are issued annually. At $30 a piece, the program brought in about $330,000 a year.

More information about the termination of the program and what’s next can be found online.