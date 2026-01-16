Wisconsin Mixed Bag: Winnebago system’s annual sturgeon spearing season opens Saturday, Feb. 14

Oshkosh, Wis. — The 2026 Winnebago system sturgeon spearing season will open Saturday, Feb. 14, and will run for 16 days, or until harvest caps are met. This year Lake Winnebago will have caps of 981 for males, 659 for adult females and 280 for juvenile females. On the upriver lakes, the caps are 245 for males, 73 for adult females and 70 for juvenile females.

Overall, the harvest caps are 1,226 for males, 732 for adult females and 350 for juvenile females.

Inductions for Conservation Hall of Fame’s Three Nominees set for Tuesday, April 21

Stevens Point, Wis. — The Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame will induct three 2026 nominees on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 21 during a virtual ceremony.

The three inductees are William Lunney, Keith McCaffery, and Neil Payne. Each event will be about an hour long, highlight their contributions to Wisconsin’s conservation legacy, and include an interview with the inductee or their representative.

DNR Monitoring Kewaunee Co. Manure Spill

Madison — The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is monitoring a manure spill in Kewaunee County. Early Friday morning, Jan. 9, the DNR was notified of manure discharging from a field to an intermittent stream that connects to Rio Creek. The cause of the spill appears to be heavy rainfall, which washed the manure off the field where it had been applied. The field is located east of Casco along Hwy. 54 and is operated by El Na Farms. The farm is cleaning up the discharge.

Sharptail Viewing Blinds Up for Reservation

Madison — The DNR began accepting reservations for sharp-tailed grouse viewing blinds at Namekagon Barrens Wildlife Area on Saturday, Jan. 10. Reservations for viewing blinds at Crex Meadows Wildlife Area will begin on Sunday, Feb. 1.

Sharp-tailed grouse viewing blinds are available from April 1 through May at Namekagon Barrens and from March 21 through May at Crex Meadows. Friends groups partner with the DNR to make blinds available for up-close viewing of the entertaining mating dance of the sharp-tailed grouse.

Reservations fill up quickly, but dates do become available as cancellations occur, so check back often. The early morning wake-up is well worth it to watch from just a few feet away as males show off, competing for the chance to mate.

DNR Seeking Public Input on Update to State’s Beaver Management Plan

Madison — Citizens may comment on the state’s beaver management plan by email, online or at any of the public listening sessions through Jan. 31. The current plan was adopted in 2015.

An online public input form and supporting information are available on the DNR’s Beaver Management Plan web page for those interested in submitting comments. Anyone interested in Wisconsin’s beaver management is encouraged to participate.

Individuals may submit comments via email to Shawn Rossler, DNR furbearer specialist, at Shawn.Rossler@wisconsin.gov. Comments will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31.

The public also may submit feedback at one of three public listening sessions. Two of the listening sessions are in-person meetings on Jan. 14 and 21, and the third is a virtual session on Jan. 28. The Jan. 14 meeting took place in Hayward. The Wednesday, Jan. 21, session will run from 6-8 p.m. at Milford Hills, W5670 French Road, Johnson Creek. The virtual session will run Wednesday, Jan. 28, from 6-8 p.m. Register online and in advance on the DNR website.

Once ready, the draft plan will be made available for public review and comment. Feedback from that round of public input will then be reviewed, and the DNR will make any appropriate changes before presenting the draft plan to the Natural Resources Board for final approval.

High School Students Explore Natural Resources Careers During ‘Trees’ Career Week

Eagle River, Wis. — High school students with an interest in outdoor careers may want to attend the Trees For Tomorrow (TFT) 60th annual Natural Resources Careers Exploration Week

June 7-12 at TFT’s campus in Eagle River. Applications are due May 1 and may be done online on TFT’s website. Information is available on the website or by calling (715) 479-6456. Cost is $210 per student and includes instruction, materials, 15 meals and lodging. Scholarships may be available.

“If a student has an interest in outdoor careers, or even is mildly interested in what those careers look like, this program is for them,” said Casey Sprotte, TFT’s program coordinator. “It provides that next step by offering exploration and networking opportunities in a fun and active atmosphere.”

Adult Doe CWD-Positive in Clark County

Madison — The DNR confirmed the first positive test result for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in a wild deer in Clark County with an adult doe, but not within 10 miles of another county so no other counties are impacted by a baiting and feeding ban.

Clark County was already under a two-year deer baiting and feeding ban. That ban will be extended for another three years.

State law requires the DNR to enact a three-year baiting/feeding ban in counties where CWD has been found, as well as a two-year ban in counties within 10 miles of a CWD detection. If additional CWD cases are found during the lifetime of a baiting and feeding ban, the ban will renew for an additional two or three years.