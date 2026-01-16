Outdoor News staff writer Glen Schmitt recently wrote an article that detailed what structure stands out for walleyes during January ice fishing. Tim Lesmeister explains.
MN Daily Update: Target this structure for walleyes in mid-winter
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Whitetail harvest of antlerless deer, mature bucks both jump in latest national deer report
The National Deer Association released its annual deer report on Jan. 15 that takes a close look at nearly everything
Commentary: Time to remove Minnesota’s ‘aggregate’ bag limit for deer
Many states might have a deer-hunting law or two that leave hunters scratching their heads. But, for the most part,
Southern Adirondacks town debates use of ‘ice-eaters’ on lakes
A town in the southern Adirondacks is considering a law that would regulate how property owners on two lakes in