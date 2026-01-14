Outdoor Observations: Will Michigan’s 2026 Black Lake sturgeon season end as quickly as last year?

The harvest limit for the ’26 season is six sturgeon. The season will end at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 11, or when either the sixth fish is harvested or five fish have been harvested at the end of any fishing day.

