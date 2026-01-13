Michigan’s Outdoor Calendar

IMPORTANT DATE

JAN. 31: January archery deer season ends in Huron, Kent, Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair (excluding DMU 174), Tuscola, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties. Check the 2025 Deer Hunting Regulations Summary for details.

JAN. 18: Bobcat trapping season ends in Units A and B.

JAN. 20: Bobcat hunting ends in Unit G.

JAN 31-FEB. 9 EXTENDED GOOSE SEASON IN THE SOUTH ZONE.

FEB. 1: Bobcat hunting ends in Unit D.

FEB. 11: State Natural Resources Commission meets at Lansing Community College West Campus. Visit www.michigan.gov/en/dnr/about/boards/nrc for more info and to schedule time to address the commission.

MARCH 1: Bobcat hunting ends in Units A, B, and C.

ARCHERY

Dundee Sportsmans Club: DSC, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee, MI. For more info call (734) 777-2719. 4th Sunday, 3D Archery.

Isabella County Sportsmans Club: Archery 101 Workshop, July 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the clubhouse at 2872 Millbrook Rd. Mt Pleasant, MI 48858. Contact Brian Berg at (989) 444-8412 for more info.

Isabella County Sportsmans Club: 3D archery league every Wednesday night July 23-Sept. 24. Call Brian Berg at (989) 444-8412 for more info.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery shoots. 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Royal Oak Archers: Archery lessons, shoots, leagues. 2762 Orion Road, Oakland Township, MI 48363. For info call (248) 693-9799.

Huron Pointe Sportsmen’s Association: Archery range is open Wed 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.The club is located at 35800 28 Mile Road, Lenox Twp. Michigan 48048. Call Joseph Kulka at (586) 749-5420 for more info or visit www.huronpointe.org

Shooting Sports

Big Bear Sportsmans Club: For more info call Dave Somset, (231) 362-3103. Every Sunday Shooting 5 Stand & Trap, 10-2 p.m.

Chesaning Area Conservation Club: 13750 Baldwin Rd., Chesaning, MI 48616. For more info call Duane Moore at (989) 865-6940. Every Wednesday Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

Detroit Sportsmen’s Congress, 49800 Dequindre Road, Shelby Twp., MI. Shooting sports and archery every Saturday and Sunday, May through September. Call Tom Morang (586) 876-4370 for more info.

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association: 6777 Cline Road, Jeddo. For more info call (810) 327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com. Every Thurs. night indoor pistol shoot.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579. Cowboy shooting, handgun, muzzleloading, rifle, shotgun, hunter’s education.

Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club: Trap shoots every Tuesday 4 p.m.-dusk. For more info call (810) 231-1811.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp, MI, 48382. For more info call Pete Cesaro, (248) 363-9109. Sporting clays: Thursdays 3-dusk, Saturdays 10-3 p.m., Sundays noon-dusk.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Shotgun, rifle,, and pistol shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter. Tuesdays trap shooting, 4 p.m.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsmans Club: 8731 West Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI 48881. For more info call Mark Goss, (616) 642-9800. Open trap & skeet shooting every Tuesday 5 p.m.-dark and Sundays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Rockford Sportsman Club: 11115 Northland Drive. For more info call (616) 866-4273 or visit www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com Skeet & Trap: Mondays 5-8:30 p.m., Thursdays 5-8:30 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. CMP, PRS22 action pistol events. Check our monthly calendar of events for dates and times.

West Walker Sportsman Club: 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI. For more info call Patrick Murray, (616) 453-5081. Open 7 days a week all year.

SHOWS/CLINICS

JAN. 15-18: Grand Rapids Camper, Travel and RV Show will be held at Devos Place, 303 Monroe Ave., Grand Rapids, MI 48347. Visit events@showspan.com or call (616) 447-2860 for more info.

JAN. 16-18: Kalamazoo Outdoor Sports Expo will be held at the Kalamazoo Expo Center. Visit KalamazooOutdoorExpo.com for more info.

FEB. 11-15: Grand Rapids Boat Show will be held at Devos Place, 303 Monroe Ave., Grand Rapids, MI 48347. Visit events@showspan.com or call (616) 447-2860 for more info.

FEB. 12-15: Progressive Detroit Boat Show will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave., Novi, MI 48374. Call Skylar Szymanski at (734) 261-0123 for more info.

FEB. 19-22: Outdoorama will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave., Novi, MI 48347. Visit events@showspan.com or call (616) 447-2860 for more info.

MARCH 12-15: Ultimate Sports Show Grand Rapids will be held at Devos Place, 303 Monroe Ave., Grand Rapids, MI 48347. Visit events@showspan.com or call (616) 447-2860 for more info.

MARCH 12-15: Progressive Novi Boat Show will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave., Novi, MI 48374. Call Skylar Szymanski at (734) 261-0123 for more info.

CONSERVATION CLUBS

Detroit Area Steelheaders: Last Tuesday of the month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For more info call Bob Mitchell, (586) 524-8887.

Downriver Walleye Federation: 3rd Monday of every month, except Dec. 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For more info call Terry Pickard, (248) 520-0116.

Freeland Conservation Club: 1st Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call Ken Balden, (989) 695-2641.

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club: 2nd Sunday of each month, 5:30 p.m., at the clubhouse. For more info call (248) 321-9503.

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club: 3rd Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For more info call Richard Montre, (734) 847-7814.

Huron Valley Steelheaders: 3rd Thursday of the month. American Legion Post #200. For more info call Carroll White, (734) 626-3112.

Metro-West Steelheaders: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For more info call Henry Nabors, (248) 225-4964.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance: 2nd Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For more info call Dave Bean, (989) 831-4890.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc.: 3rd Wednesday of the month except November, 8 p.m., at the clubhouse. For more info call Sam Mullins, (248) 363-9109.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Club: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp., Michigan, 48382. For more info call Glenn Kruckenberg, (248) 363-9109 or visit www.multilakes.com. Country breakfast, 2nd Sunday of every month, 9-noon; Tuesday Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; Friday Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 2nd Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call John Wilde, (734) 646-6132.

Wayne County Quail Forever: 4th Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For more info call Ed Moore, (734) 782-0329 or (734) 771-5607.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsman’s Club: 2nd Tuesday of each month at 8731 Riverside Drive, Saranac, MI 48881. Call (616) 642-9800 or visit Quakezik.com for more information.

BANQUETS

JAN 16: Whitetails Unlimited Curtis MI Area Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at Erickson Center for the Arts, N9224 Saw-Wa-Quato Street, Curtis, MI 49820. Call Chad Ketola at (906) 586-6353 for more info.

JAN. 17: Whitetails Unlimited Croton MI Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 381, 6812 S. Croton Hardy Drive, Newaygo, MI 49337. Call Jim at (231) 578-5667 for more info.

JAN. 17: Whitetails Unlimited Marquette County MI Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Up North Lodge, 215 S. County Road 557, Gwinn, MI 49841. Call Mike Prokopowicz at (906) 361-4625 for more info.

JAN. 19: Whitetails Unlimited Shakey Lakes Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at Camp Shakey, W 7350 County Road G-12, Stephenson, MI 49887. Call Mandy Kakuk (906) 399-1872 for more info.

JAN. 24: Whitetails Unlimited Southeast Michigan Deer Camp begins at 4 p.m. at The Knight Club, 1195 Gratiot Boulevard, Marysville, MI 48040. Call Fred Webber at (989) 619-3481 for more info.

JAN. 24: Whitetails Unlimited Michigan West Deer Camp begins at 4 p.m. at The Gilmore, 5179 W. River Drive NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

JAN. 26: Whitetails Unlimited Traverse City MI Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at Boone’s Long Lake Inn, 7208 Secor Road, Traverse City, MI 49456. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

JAN. 30/31: Whitetails Unlimited Northern Michigan Deer Camp will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2573 Wilkinson Rd., Gaylord, MI 49735. Call Fred Webber at (989) 619-3481 for more info.

FEB. 4: Whitetails Unlimited Kalamazoo MI Chapter Banquet begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Fountains, 525 S. Riverview Drive, Parchment, MI 49004. Call Dave Wilkins at (269) 377-3149 for more info.

FEB. 7: Whitetails Unlimited Michigan Deer Camp begins at 4 p.m. at Eagle Eye Golf and Banquet Center, 15500 Chandler Road, Bath, MI 48808. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 578-5667 for more info.

FEB. 10: Whitetails Unlimited Spring Lake MI Area Chapter Banquet begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Trillium Event Center, 17246 Van Wagoner, Spring Lake, MI 49456 Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

FEB. 21: Whitetails Unlimited Ionia MI Area Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at Steele Street Hall, 115 S. Steele Street, Ionia, MI 48846. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 578-5667 for more info.

FEB. 27: Whitetails Unlimited Pine River MI Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at Pins, 1091 E. Center Street, Ithaca, MI 48847. Call Darren Fish at (989) 388-3001 for more info.

FEB. 28: Whitetails Unlimited West Branch MI Chapter Banquet at 4: 30 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 601 Columbus Avenue, West Branch, MI 48661. Call Jim Gilbert at (989) 550-4828 for more info.

MARCH 28: Whitetails Unlimited 31st Annual White River MI Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post, 803 E. Colby Road, Whitehall, MI 49461. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 578-5667 for more info.

APRIL 18: Whitetails Unlimited Shelby Area Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at Shelby Optimist Club, 788 Industrial Park Drive, Shelby, MI 49455. Call Dustin Waller (231) 861-5599 for more info.

DNR EVENTS

JAN. 24: Hard Water Ice Fishing School begins at 9 a.m. at Carl T. Johnson Hunting & Fishing Center, 6087 East M-115, Cadillac, Michigan, 49601. Call (231)779-1321 for more info.

JAN. 24: Hunter Education Field Day begins at 9 a.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit, Michigan, 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.

JAN. 25: Fishing Rod Set Up begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit, Michigan, 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.

JAN 28: After School Archery begins at 4: 30 p.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit, Michigan, 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.

JAN. 28: Open Range Archery begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit, Michigan, 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.

JAN. 31: Wildlife Crime Scene Investigation with a DNR conservation officer begins at 10: 30 p.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit, Michigan, 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.