Illinois’ Outdoor Calendar

JAN. 10: Whitetails Unlimited Illinois Wabash Valley Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Stoney Ridge Event Center, 11823 E. 625th Avenue, Robinson. Call 618-553-8889.

JAN. 17: Whitetails Unlimited Sangamon Valley IL Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Wankels, 18239 Kelly Street, Petersburg. Call 217-725-4942.

JAN. 24: Whitetails Unlimited Sauk Valley Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Rock Falls American Legion, 712 4th Avenue, Rock Falls. Call 815-564-7572.

JAN. 24: Bureau Creek Gobblers NWTF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Cider Mill, 14180 1800 East Street, Princeton. Call 815-866-7470.

JAN. 31: Whitetails Unlimited Heart of Illinois Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Embassy Suites, 100 Conference Center Drive, East Peoria. Call 309-573-6307.

FEB. 7: Whitetails Unlimited Shoal Creek Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Highland KC Hall, 12454 State Route 143, Highland. Call 618-339-8112.

FEB. 21: Whitetails Unlimited Mid-Illini Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Farmington Moose Lodge, 1001 E. Fort Street, Farmington. Call 309-224-4153.

FEB. 28: Whitetails Unlimited River Bottom Stump Sitters Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., St. Theresa of Avila Gym, 190 N. Ohio Street, Salem. Call 618-838-2253.

MARCH 6: Whitetails Unlimited Sugar Hill Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Marlene’s Event Barn, 1380 Hickory Point Road, Metamora. Call 920-743-6777.

MARCH 7: Whitetails Unlimited Cold Water Creek Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Lavender Crest Winery, 15409 US Highway 6, Colona. Call 309-373-1154.

MARCH 21: Pyramid Golden Gobblers 30th annual Hunting Heritage Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Columbian Club, 312 North Gordon St., Pinckneyville. Call 618 357-0294.

Arlington Anglers: Third Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Poplar Creek Bowling Alley, Hoffman Estates. For more information, call 630-337-4520.

Calumet Region Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Saturday, 11 a.m., Dolton. Call 708-525-4051.

Chicago#1 Chapter Izaak Walton League: Annually in July at national convention. Call Wendy Reid, 708-895-0850.

Decatur Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Friday, 7:30 p.m., Decatur. Call Wooten, 217-428-6403.

Des Plaines Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Des Plaines. Call Donald Johanson, 847-358-9023.

Elgin Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Tuesday, 7 p.m., Elgin. Call 847-742-3205.

Fox Valley Area Anglers: Every fourth Tuesday of the month, Tap House Grill, St. Charles, 7 p.m. Visit www.fvaaonline.com.

Frank Anetsberger Chapter Izaak Walton League: Northbrook Civic Center, Northbrook. Call 847-564-3266.

Geneseo Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Monday 7:30 p.m., Geneseo. Call 309-944-6522.

Happy Hookers Bass Club: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Haydens Crossing. Call 815-513-5687.

Havana Chapter Izaak Walton League: Meets third Sunday, 1:30 p.m., Astoria. Call Dawn Butler, 309-241-7768.

Kewanee Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Tuesday 7 p.m., Giant Goose Conservation & Education Center, Atkinson. Call Richard Gibson, 309-853-5245.

Mascoutah Sportsmens Club Meeting: Second Tuesday of the month, 6:30 p.m., Sportsmans Club, 1535 N County Rd., Mascoutah. For more information, call 618-540-9614.

Midwest Musky Club: January to June and August to December, first Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., Village Sportsmans Club, 5201 W 115 St., Alsip. For more information, call 773-972-6634.

Northern Illinois Anglers Association: Fourth Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., B.B.S.C. For more information, call Sam Thomas, 815-953-1372.

Peoria Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday, 6 p.m., East Peoria. For more information, call John Purple, 309-681-4010.

Quad County Hunters Chapter of Muskies Inc.: March-May and July-Feb. Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m. For more information, call Duane Landmeier, 815-286-7170.

Riverside Fishing Club: Second Thursday of the month, Moose Lodge, Berwyn. For more information, call 630-235-2162.

Silver Creek QF: First Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Alternating Fuehnes in Damiansville and Mascoutah Sportsmans Club. For more information, call Pat Danies, 618-558-8072.

Take Pride in America: Second Monday of every month, 7 p.m., Crab Orchard Visitor Center. Call Ed Tresnak, 618-997-3344.

Woodford County Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Metamora. For more information, call 309-696-0208.

