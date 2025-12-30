Country’s largest pure fishing show headed to Novi, Michigan

Novi — Hundreds of new fishing boats, the largest ice fishing display in the state, and a lineup of seminars by some of the best anglers in the world combine to make the 43rd annual Ultimate Fishing Show-Detroit one of the largest and best fishing shows in the country.

The show runs Jan. 8-11, at Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi.

Outdoor News will have a booth at the show and patrons can get a free hat by renewing their subscription or signing up a family member or friend.

The Ultimate Fishing Show–Detroit is dedicated entirely to Michigan sport fishing. Southeastern Michigan is home to more freshwater anglers per capita than anywhere else in the country, making it the largest freshwater fishing market in America.

“Suburban Collection Showplace will be chock full of boats, motors and accessories, ice fishing gear, open-water fishing gear, outfitters and guides, seminar stages, fishing features, demonstrations and more,” says Show Manager Ben Nielsen. “We’ll have hundreds of exhibitors bringing the latest tackle, gear, fishing boats and accessories to the show. Some of these specialty, custom baits and lures can only be found at The Ultimate Fishing Show–Detroit.”

Four-time Bassmaster Classic Champion and seven-time B.A.S.S. Angler of the Year, Kalamazoo native Kevin VanDam will share some of his personal tactics and techniques on Thursday only. Michigan native Mark Zona, who hosts Zona’s Awesome Fishing Show on the Outdoor Channel, and has hosted several ESPN Outdoors shows, will present seminars on Friday only. Bass fishing experts Joe Thomas, Capt. Wayne Carpenter, Jim Vitaro and Scott Dobson also will provide tips and entertainment over the four days of the show.

The walleye side of the seminar lineup is equally impressive and includes Michigan natives Mark Martin, a member of the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame, TV show hosts Mark and Jake Romanack – Fishing 411, and Captain Lance Valentine, founder of Walleye 101 and The Fishing Education Center.

Some of the other seminars cover river fishing, fly-fishing, steelhead, kayaks, and more.

Other features at the show include Lake Ultimate, a 110,000- gallon indoor lake that doubles as a seminar stage, the Hawg Trough, a 5,000-gallon fish tank filled with native Michigan fish, a stocked trout pond, a rock climbing wall, antique and classic fishing tackle, a virtual fishing simulator, fly casting and fly tying instruction and more.

On Thursday, January 8, admission is free for patrons who bring six cans/boxes or four pounds of non-perishable food items to donate to the annual Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger Food Drive. Show hours are Thursday, 1 to 8; Friday, 12 to 8; Saturday, 10 to 8; Sunday, 10 to 5. Admission: $12 adults, $5 children 6 to 14, free for children 5 and under. On-site parking is $10.