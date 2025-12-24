Wednesday, December 24th, 2025
Wednesday, December 24th, 2025

Minnesota Mixed Bag: Backcountry Hunters and Anglers ‘North Country Icebreaker’ set for Jan. 24 at Breezy Point

Breezy Point, Minn. — The Minnesota chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers will host its North Country Icebreaker on Jan. 24 at Breezy Point Resort in Breezy Point.

The Icebreaker is BHA’s largest gathering in the Midwest and will include activities on Pelican Lake – ice fishing, fellowship, and a celebration of public lands and waters by hunters, anglers, and conservationists from around the country. Events also include wild game cooking, raffles, darkhouse spearing, seminars, and more.

Check-in and registration begins Friday, Jan. 23, followed by a full slate of events on Saturday, Jan. 24. For more information, visit here.

FAIRMONT ETHANOL PLANT FINED MORE THAN $14,000 FOR SPILL

St. Paul — Green Plains Fairmont, LLC, an ethanol plant in Fairmont, has paid $14,175 for an ethanol spill that lasted four days and contaminated groundwater. A Minnesota Pollution Control Agency inspection on Jan. 7, 2023, found the spill discharged to a containment area with a liner that did not prevent the ethanol from soaking into the soil and contaminating groundwater.

The spill occurred on Jan. 2, 2023, and lasted until Jan. 6, 2023.

The company didn’t notify the Minnesota Duty Officer of the spill until Jan. 6, 2023, and did not conduct cleanup operations in a reasonable amount of time.

The facility later took several corrective actions to remedy the situation, including recovery of 130,000 gallons of ethanol after the release; installation of a containment liner that is thick enough to protect groundwater; and submitting an updated prevention and response plan for MPCA review and approval.

When calculating penalties, the MPCA considers how seriously the violations affected or could have affected the environment, and whether they were first-time or repeat violations. The agency also attempts to recover the economic benefit the company gained by failing to comply with environmental laws in a timely manner.

DNR FINALIZES OHV STRATEGIC MASTER PLANS

St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR has finalized strategic master plans for each of the three primary categories of off-highway vehicle recreation: all-terrain vehicles, off-road vehicles, and off-highway motorcycles.

The plans communicate the background and trends of OHV recreation, share information about statewide OHV trail management and strategic planning, and provide guidance regarding future trail maintenance and development practices. The plans also highlight conditions that are suitable for future trail development.

Each plan incorporates input from a wide range of groups, individuals, and other levels of government received during plan development and after the draft plans were shared for review.

The plans and overview document are available on the OHV strategic master plans webpage on the DNR website. For questions or to request a printed copy, contact Molly Lou Pintok at mollylou.pintok@state.mn.us or (651) 259-5095.

DISPOSE OF HOLIDAY GREENS CORRECTLY TO PROTECT TREES AND FORESTS

St. Paul — Holiday greenery and Christmas trees can hide dangerous pests. Diseases and invasive species can make their way into our landscapes on trees and boughs brought into Minnesota from other states.

To protect our environment, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture is asking residents to take these steps to properly dispose of greenery and trees after the holiday season:

The best option is to use a curbside tree collection or to bring trees to a designated drop-off site. Check with your waste hauler, city, or county to see what services are offered in your area. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has a map of yard waste compost locations.

If you suspect your greenery or tree may be infested with an invasive insect or disease, contact the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Report a Pest line at 1-888-545-6684, reportapest@state.mn.us

