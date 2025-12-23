Illinois Mixed Bag: Youth goose hunt Jan. 19 in Fulton County

Springfield — Youth between the ages of 10 and 17 are invited to participate in the annual Central Illinois Youth Goose Hunt, scheduled for Jan. 19 in Fulton County.

Registration is open through Dec. 31. To participate, youth hunters must go online for additional information and to register.

The hunt will be hosted at private waterfowl hunting clubs near Canton in Fulton County, and hunters selected to participate will be pre-assigned to hunting locations.

A lottery drawing involving all youth hunters who register will be conducted, and those who are selected will be notified by email. First-time applicants will be given priority over previous participants.

All applicants must possess a valid Illinois hunting or sportsman’s license, have a Harvest Information Program (HIP) registration number, and have a 20 gauge or larger shotgun. Youth hunt participants must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who must possess a valid firearm owner’s identification (FOID) card. For more information or to register for the hunt, call 217-785-8060.

Joliet, Ill.— Judy Ogalla has taken over as president of the Forest Preserve District of Will County Board of Commissioners. She succeeds Destinee Ortiz, who will now serve as vice president of the Board. Ogalla was vice president in 2025.

Because the Board is tied with Republicans and Democrats, both Ortiz, a Democrat, and Ogalla, a Republican, were elected by fellow commissioners to serve one-year terms as president after the post-election Board reorganization in December 2024. Normally, Board officers serve two-year terms.

“I’m honored to serve as the president of the Will County Forest Preserve for the next year,” Ogalla said. “The mission of the Forest Preserve is very important to me. The Forest Preserve is a benefit to all, it protects and enhances Will County’s natural and cultural resources for the benefit of current and future generations.”

Ogalla, who was first elected to the Board in 2012, lives on a family farm in Will Township near Monee with her husband Robert. They are the parents of three adult children. She has a bachelor’s degree from Governors State University in information systems management. In addition to her year as Forest Preserve vice president, Ogalla previously served as secretary of the Board for four years. And she is a member of the Forest Preserve’s Agricultural Committee.

Freshwater Fishing Hall Offers Youth Writing Contest with Cash Prizes

Hayward, Wis. — The Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame reminds young people to submit entries to the Lindsay Sale-Youth Writing Contest by Jan. 10, 2026.

The Hall encourages stories about your most memorable fishing trip. Prizes are available for 1st place ($300), 2nd ($200) and 3rd ($100.) Winners will be announced by May 15 and winning stories will be published in the Spring issue of the Hall’s “Splash” newsletter.

The contest is open to youth between the ages of 12 and 15 (parental consent required). Limit one entry per person. All stories must be the work of the entrant, without the use of AI.

Stories need to be between 200 and 500 words long, and entries will be judged by qualified outdoor journalists, photographers, and educators.

Complete contest details are available online at: www.freshwater-fishing.org/lindsay-sale-tinney-award-entry-form/

Great Lakes States to Benefit from Watercraft Cleaning Station Deployment

St. Paul — Wildlife Forever will soon install more than a dozen waterless, free-to-use, watercraft-cleaning stations at public boat ramps across the Great Lakes area, helping boaters and anglers prevent the spread of zebra mussels and other aquatic invasive species.

In partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, the project will support local, state, and federal efforts to educate and provide public access tools to mitigate existing and future AIS threats throughout the region. Installation is scheduled to begin in spring 2026. Through Wildlife Forever’s Clean Drain Dry public service and awareness initiative, the newly installed self-service boat-cleaning stations will give users fast and reliable access to proven tools and technology that support best management guidelines.

To learn about Clean Drain Dry initiative AIS-prevention tools and services, contact Zach Burnside, Wildlife Forever’s conservation program manager, or visit CleanDrainDry.org

Deer Hunter Cited for Allegedly Shooting Moose in Northeast Minnesota

Duluth, Minn. — A Duluth man has been cited for allegedly illegally shooting a moose – a gross misdemeanor – while deer hunting near Melrude, north of Duluth in northeastern Minnesota.

According Minnesota DNR Enforcement, Dane Landon Nelson, 37, of Duluth, shot the moose, a young bull, Nov. 8, the opening day of the state’s firearms deer season, in St. Louis County.

Reports indicate Nelson’s blood-alcohol content allegedly was .01% when he was cited. Legal impairment for vehicle drivers is .08%.

Moose have been off-limits to state hunters since 2012, following a precipitous decline in the population from nearly 9,000 in 2006 to around 4,200 in 2012, per the DNR’s moose survey. That number further dropped to about 2,700 in 2013 before increasing and stabilizing around 4,000 in subsequent years, including in 2025. Tribal hunts have occurred the past several years, however.

According to Nelson’s citation, restitution for a moose taken illegally is $1,000.

— Tim Spielman