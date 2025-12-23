How far is too far when it comes to long-range shots in hunting?

Here we go again. I recently read an article in one of my hunting magazines titled “Is Long Range Shooting at Animals Ethical Hunting?”

The author claims that unless you’re an excellent marksman who has perfected long-range shooting with the right rifle and sights, you should not take those 1,000 yard shots at any animal. The implication here is that some of us aging hunters – without our new sophisticated firearms and sights – should not take long shots and risk wounding an animal. On this, I totally agree with the author.

The author says “it’s OK to take long range shots with the right equipment and you’re an accomplished marksman”

Here’s where the author and I part ways.

I’ve said it before in my writings and I will say it again:

Shooting an animal at 1,000 yards is not my kind of hunting. It just simply proves you’re a damn good shot with the right equipment.

Allow me to quote myself in a column I wrote a year or so ago.

“Age has taken away some of my gait, so my hunting these days is limited. There’s not much more I can experience about big game hunting.

I’ve hunted big game from caribou at the Arctic Circle to Cape buffalo in Africa to elk in several Western states. Yes, I am an old, big-game very-experienced hunter. This is not my first rodeo. So grant me my opinions.”

Yes, I’ve taken a lot of big-game animals over the years, but never at 1,000 yards and I never will. For many years I reloaded all my hunting loads in various calibers. I easily shot 2- to 3-inch groups at 300 yards from a bench-rest, which was the maximum distance at my public range.

If I had access to greater ranges where I live in New Jersey, I certainly would have tried more distant targets. I thoroughly enjoyed my time at the range shooting and testing my reloads. But bench-rest shooting is not hunting.

To me, the pure joy of hunting is walking the woods, scouting game trails, looking for rubs and scrapes. Picking out a stand…building a treestand and climbing into it before dawn and watching the woods come alive and waiting for sunrise to take away some of the cold.

When a buck showed up, it was rarely more than 100 yards away, usually closer. Sometimes you could hear its hoofs shuffling the leaves. You froze because you knew the slightest movement would spook that buck and it would disappear in a flash.

That’s my kind of hunting.

At 1,000 yards, that buck wouldn’t even know you existed. Big game animals deserve better than to be dropped by a bullet 10 football fields away. Killing that animal proves nothing more than you are an excellent marksman with a finely-tuned firearm. To me, it is not hunting.

Admittedly, most of my hunting is in the East, where big game is generally taken at closer ranges than in our Western states. As I recall, on my mule deer and elk hunts, most of my shots averaged 150 to 300 yards. Unless you have mastered long-range shooting with the right equipment and a solid rest, I believe 400 yards should be maximum.

I’m sure I will once again incur the criticism of more than a few hunters, especially those with high-tech rifles and optics. If that’s your choice, so be it. I’m also sure that a good number of hunters will agree with me.

I love hunting, but I fear that we may be allowing modern technology to take away the challenge and adventure out of our great hunting tradition. I hope not.

