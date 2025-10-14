Tuesday, October 14th, 2025
Illinois’ Outdoor Calendar

BANQUET/FUNDRAISER

OCT. 18: Whitetails Unlimited Southern Illinois Rack Attack Banquet, 4 p.m., St. John’s Catholic Church, 6519 Hazel, Red Bud. Call 618-541-8943.

OCT. 25: Whitetails Unlimited Area 51 IL Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Pana Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #4109, 186 US-51, Pana. Call 217-820-7717.

NOV. 1: Whitetails Unlimited Montgomery County Prairie IL Banquet, 5 p.m., Litchfield Community Center, 1100 S. State Street, Litchfield. Call 217-971-7110.

NOV. 8: Clinton Lake DU Annual Banquet, 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 219 N. Elizabeth St., Clinton. For more information, call 217-871-7529

MEETINGS

Arlington Anglers: Third Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Poplar Creek Bowling Alley, Hoffman Estates. Call 630-337-4520.

Calumet Region Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Saturday, 11 a.m., Dolton. Call 708-525-4051.

Chicago#1 Chapter Izaak Walton League: Annually in July at national convention. Call Wendy Reid, 708-895-0850.

Decatur Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Friday, 7:30 p.m., Decatur. Call Wooten, 217-428-6403.

Des Plaines Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Des Plaines. Call Donald Johanson, 847-358-9023.

Elgin Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Tuesday, 7 p.m., Elgin. Call 847-742-3205.

Fox Valley Area Anglers: Every fourth Tuesday of the month, Tap House Grill, St. Charles, 7 p.m. Visit www.fvaaonline.com.

Frank Anetsberger Chapter Izaak Walton League: Northbrook Civic Center, Northbrook. Call 847-564-3266.

Geneseo Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Monday 7:30 p.m., Geneseo. Call 309-944-6522.

Happy Hookers Bass Club: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Haydens Crossing. Call 815-513-5687.

Havana Chapter Izaak Walton League: Meets third Sunday, 1:30 p.m., Astoria. Call Dawn Butler, 309-241-7768.

Kewanee Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Tuesday 7 p.m., Giant Goose Conservation & Education Center, Atkinson. Call Richard Gibson, 309-853-5245.

Mascoutah Sportsmens Club Meeting: Second Tuesday of the month, 6:30 p.m., Sportsmans Club, 1535 N County Rd., Mascoutah. For more information, call 618-540-9614.

Midwest Musky Club: January to June and August to December, first Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., Village Sportsmans Club, 5201 W 115 St., Alsip. For more information, call 773-972-6634.

Northern Illinois Anglers Association: Fourth Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., B.B.S.C. For more information, call Sam Thomas, 815-953-1372.

Peoria Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday, 6 p.m., East Peoria. For more information, call John Purple, 309-681-4010.

Quad County Hunters Chapter of Muskies Inc.: March-May and July-Feb. Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m. For more information, call Duane Landmeier, 815-286-7170.

Riverside Fishing Club: Second Thursday of the month, Moose Lodge, Berwyn. For more information, call 630-235-2162.

Silver Creek QF: First Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Alternating Fuehnes in Damiansville and Mascoutah Sportsmans Club. For more information, call Pat Danies, 618-558-8072.

Take Pride in America: Second Monday of every month, 7 p.m., Crab Orchard Visitor Center. Call Ed Tresnak, 618-997-3344.

Woodford County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Metamora. For more information, call 309-696-0208.

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to: Illinois Outdoor News, ATTN: Calendar, P.O. Box 216, Sparta, Il. 62286

