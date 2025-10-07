Muskies stocked in nine Ohio lakes this fall

Columbus — The Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife is stocking 20,000 muskies in nine inland lakes this fall for future fishing enjoyment. Muskies can grow to more than 50 inches in length and have long been a popular sport fish for anglers.

The Division of Wildlife raises muskellunge at the Kincaid (Pike County) and London (Madison County) state fish hatcheries. The hatcheries stock 10- to 12-inch muskies in nine lakes each fall.

Muskies are a predatory sport fish that grow quickly and create trophy fishing opportunities in places such as Alum Creek Lake, C.J. Brown Reservoir, Caesar Creek Lake, Clearfork Reservoir, Lake Milton, Leesville Lake, Piedmont Lake, Salt Fork Lake, and West Branch Reservoir. In addition to reservoirs where they are stocked, muskellunge are caught in many of Ohio’s river systems.

The Division of Wildlife created the Muskie Angler Log to gather public reports of muskie catches and use that information to better manage the fishery. Muskies longer than 40 inches have been recorded in each of the nine lakes to be stocked this year, and eight of those lakes have yielded muskies longer than 50 inches.

Anglers who catch a muskellunge measuring 40 inches or longer are eligible to receive a Fish Ohio award. The Fish Ohio program annually recognizes thousands of anglers who catch one of 25 species of sport fish of a qualifying length. Since 1976, the program has awarded a Fish Ohio pin to any angler who qualifies. There were 348 qualifying muskies reported in 2024, with the largest a 53-inch trophy.