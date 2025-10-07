MN Daily Update: A solid forecast for the upcoming pheasant season

Minnesota’s 2025 pheasant hunting season kicks off this Saturday, Oct. 11, and there’s a solid season forecast for roosters this year. Listen here for more details.
