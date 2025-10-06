Ohio Mixed Bag: Ohio state parks tops in nation

Columbus — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio DNR (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz announced recently that Ohio State Parks has been named the best park system in the nation for providing excellent recreation programs and services.

Ohio was awarded the 2025 National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management from the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration, in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association. Ohio earned the Gold Medal Award over fellow finalists Florida and Wyoming.

“Our state parks protect Ohio’s natural resources while providing incredible opportunities for people to explore, learn, and connect with nature,” said DeWine. “From protecting natural resources to creating once-in-a-lifetime experiences, Ohio state parks are truly for everyone. We are thrilled to be recognized as the best in the nation.”

The award represents ODNR’s commitment to innovation, accessibility, and conservation. With free entry to all 76 state parks, Ohio offers more than 9,300 campsites, 1,200 miles of trails, 10 lodges, and more than 7,100 educational programs annually. ODNR has also led the way in accessibility with adaptive kayak launches, inclusive playgrounds, and other creative programs.

MORE COVERAGE FROM OHIO OUTDOOR NEWS:

Ohio hunters weigh in on EHD concerns as officials propose bag limit change in three counties

What can Ohio hunters expect during the 2025 waterfowl season?

Ohio’s fall turkey hunting success may be best in southwest due to last spring’s cicada emergence

Geology Grant Available to Students

Columbus — The Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Geological Survey is now accepting applications for the Ohio Geology Student Research Grant program. For more than a decade, the program has supported college graduate and undergraduate students who conduct geologic research in the state.

The Division of Geological Survey will award one grant of $2,500 to an earth science student currently attending an Ohio college or university. The grantee will be selected based on the quality of their application, the strength of their professor’s letter of recommendation, and how relevant their proposed research is to the Division’s mission and to furthering understanding of Ohio geology.

The grant application submission deadline is Friday, Dec. 5.

The application form and complete submission guidelines can be found on the division’s website. Candidates must be enrolled in a full-time graduate or undergraduate earth science studies program at an accredited college or university in Ohio for the 2025–2026 academic year.

Previous grant recipients have conducted studies that examined effects of coastal erosion structures on the Lake Erie shore, mapped bedrock stratigraphy and landforms, characterized groundwater aquifers, and assessed impacts of human activities on soils and surface streams, among other projects.

Darke County Gets New Wildlife Officer

Xenia, Ohio — Ohio wildlife officer Brady Stevens, of Toledo, has been assigned to Darke County, according to the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. He replaces state wildlife officer Jeff Wenning, who recently transferred to Montgomery County.

Stevens, 26, graduated from Toledo St. Francis de Sales High School in 2017 and then Malone University in 2021 with a degree in biology. A 2024 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy, Stevens has served at-large in central Ohio since March 2024.

To reach officer Stevens directly, call 937-621-5779. To report suspicious activity involving wildlife, call 1-800-POACHER (762-2437). Reports can remain anonymous.