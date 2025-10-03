Minnesota DNR completes seeding project by helicopter

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has completed an aerial seeding project via helicopter to disperse jack pine, white pine and black spruce seeds on DNR-managed forests across the state. The flights are part of the DNR’s typical fall reforestation work, which can also include activities like direct seeding and planting, bud capping, prescribed burns, and other site preparation.

Reforestation is led by the DNR’s Silviculture Program. Silviculture is the art and science of tending forests to meet a variety of objectives, including recreation, wildlife habitat, clean air and water, sustainable timber production, and more.

“Reforestation is a lot more complex than simply planting a seedling,” said Chris Gronewold, DNR Silviculture Program coordinator. “Depending on each site and future goal, we choose the right mix of tree species and use every available tool to make sure we’re giving trees their best chance to grow.”

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

A quick chat with wild turkey expert Dr. Michael Chamberlain

Commentary: Americans loudly tell the Forest Service to not rescind the ‘Roadless Rule’

Sun, heat greet hunters, but ducks were plentiful in some areas of Minnesota on opener

Some sites are too remote or geographically difficult to reach with a crew on the ground. In these instances, the DNR contracts a helicopter to aerially disperse seeds. Seeds are mixed with clay to help with even distribution, loaded into a hopper aboard the aircraft, and then flown over each site and distributed evenly from a height just above any surrounding trees.

This fall, 19 state forest sites were aerially seeded. Elsewhere throughout the state, crews are busy with other reforestation methods. Altogether, 589 acres will be planted or seeded this fall.

After planting, DNR foresters will continue to monitor sites as the trees grow. Additional work includes removing invasive species and competing vegetation to ensure the young trees have the opportunity to thrive and provide the many benefits of a growing forest.