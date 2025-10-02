Outdoor Retailer to bring reimagined trade show to Minneapolis in August of 2026

MINNEAPOLIS — Outdoor Retailer, a premier B2B trade show for the $1.2 trillion North American outdoor industry, will make its new home in Minneapolis, debuting August 19–21, 2026, with a renewed focus on collaboration, learning, and shared experiences.

“Chosen for its world-class trails, waterways, and thriving outdoor business community, Minneapolis is the ideal stage for the future of Outdoor Retailer,” a release announcing the show said.

At the heart of the new show is the new Leadership Village, co-led by adventure athlete and Summit Scholarship Founder, Sunny Stroeer, and industry veteran Paul Gagner. Together with Lindsay Hubley, senior vice president of Emerald’s Sports and Outdoor Division (parent company of Outdoor Retailer), they will guide a team of brand leaders, designers, sustainability experts, athletes, and emerging voices to shape the next chapter of the show.



“Outdoor Retailer must be a discovery engine, a strategic gathering place, and a convener for all corners of the outdoor community,” said Stroeer and Gagner. “The new Leadership Village will bring this to life, creating a space to share knowledge, tackle challenges, and spark innovation.”

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Commentary: Americans loudly tell the Forest Service to not rescind the ‘Roadless Rule’

Hunt with close calls ends with a filled tag for Afton man during Minnesota’s opening elk season

Sun, heat greet hunters, but ducks were plentiful in some areas of Minnesota on opener

In addition to Stroeer and Gagner, the Leadership Village includes leading outdoor voices, including:

Dana Caraway, founder and principal of Caraway & Co , an independent sales agency;

Sasha DiGiulian, champion climber and global outdoor adventure advocate;

Peter Sachs, outdoor industry veteran and former GM of LOWA Boots

Mike Massey, founder of Locally , a leading commerce platform bridging shoppers and nearby retailers; and

Additional voices to be announced by Oct. 30

Outdoor Retailer’s move to Minnesota has strong local support amidst a healthy outdoor ecosystem. In 2023, outdoor recreation contributed $13.5 billion to the state’s economy, accounting for 2.8 percent of its GDP.

“Moving Outdoor Retailer to Minnesota creates a fresh stage for collaboration, creativity, and the outdoor community to thrive together,” said Randolph Briley, director of Outdoor Recreation Industry Partnership. “This step underscores the strength of our outdoor economy, driving billions in impact, supporting tens of thousands of jobs, and inspiring people to get outside.

“Hosting Outdoor Retailer showcases our world-class trails, waterways, and business community, while creating a powerful platform for collaboration, innovation, and growth across the industry.”

Outdoor Retailer said it is reimagining its show experience with new investments that better serve the outdoor community. Key initiatives include:

Launch of the Grassroots Outdoor Alliance Scholarship supporting specialty retailers

Complimentary exhibit space for leading Minnesota-based and mission-driven non-profits

Industry Day conference on timely topics such as AI, sustainability, and supply chain

Revival of the Outdoor Industry Innovation Awards

“Over the past few months, we’ve engaged in thoughtful conversations across the outdoor community,” said Hubley. “Those insights are shaping every facet of this event. We’ve reinvented the show to reflect the dramatic changes the industry has endured, while creating a platform that amplifies innovation, collaboration, and growth. Together, these elements position Outdoor Retailer in Minneapolis as the central stage for connection, innovation, and growth in the outdoor industry.”



The reimagined three-day show will highlight:

Ascent – innovation district for emerging brands

Camp Forward – startup pitches and futurist keynotes

Campfire – storytelling and video content

Outdoor Lab – forward-thinking product design

Industry Day – full-day conference with actionable insights on AI, e-commerce, sustainability, and supply chain strategy

“Independent retailers are the frontline of the outdoor industry, connecting communities with the products and experiences that get people outside,” said Lloyd Vogel, CEO of Garage Grown Gear, in St. Paul, and executive director of the Minnesota State Outdoor Business Alliance (MNSOBA). “Having Outdoor Retailer in Minneapolis provides a vital platform for retailers and brands to collaborate, share ideas, and shape the future of outdoor recreation. As a St. Paul-based company, Garage Grown Gear is proud to be part of this conversation.”

About Outdoor Retailer

Outdoor Retailer, the leading U.S. business events for the outdoor and winter sports industry, brings together retailers, manufacturers, designers, distributors, industry advocates, journalists, and more to conduct the business of outdoor recreation through commerce, unique product experiences, dedicated media events, content, and web-based business solutions. Outdoor Retailer provides platforms for face-to-face commerce, product launches, networking, and focused industry education to enhance business and support the outdoor recreation economy.

Visit outdoorretailer.com for more information.