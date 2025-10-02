Iowa teen dies after accidental shooting while squirrel hunting

BRIGHTON, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced this week that a 17-year-old squirrel hunter has died from injuries sustained in an accidental shooting by another hunter in rural Brighton.

The incident occurred Saturday at approximately 3 p.m.

The DNR said that Carson Ryan, 17, of Washington, was mistaken for a squirrel by a member of his hunting party and was struck in the back of the head. Ryan was transported to UI Health Care Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources, in collaboration with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the hunting incident in Washington County. The incident is currently under investigation.

Ryan was an active member of the student body at Washington High School, including in sports, and many in the community took to social media to mourn and share their thoughts.

“(We) ask you keep Carson’s Mom, family, classmates and teammates in your hearts as we navigate the devastating loss of Carson,” the Washington Boys Track and Field Team wrote on its Facebook page. “Our hearts are broken.”

A GoFundMe has been created in Ryan’s memory to help support the family. As of Thursday morning, more than $56,000 had been donated.

“During this difficult time, we are raising funds to support Carson’s family as they navigate the unimaginable challenges of loss,” the page reads. “These donations will go directly toward easing the financial burden of memorial expenses and helping his loved ones find some peace and stability as they grieve.”