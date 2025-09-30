Ralph Loos: As Southern Illinois ‘Wildlife Lab’ turns 75, quail interview remains most memorable

John Roseberry led me into a nondescript office, handed me a coffee, pointed to a chair and somehow managed to lasso and lock down my attention for exactly 5 hours and 47 minutes. Seven coffees or more later, I found myself absorbed by his story of what has gone wrong for bobwhite quail in Illinois.

Roseberry, who spent his entire professional career at the Cooperative Wildlife Research Laboratory at Southern Illinois University, worked on other wildlife species, too, including whitetails, but he had a special interest in quail research.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here