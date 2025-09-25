Ohio Lake sturgeon implanted with acoustic tags as part of longterm study

The Ohio DNR Division of Wildlife’s (DOW) Sandusky Fisheries Research Unit is partnering with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Ohio State University, and the University of Toledo to electronically tag lake sturgeon with acoustic tags procured by the USGS.

Fisheries biologist Matt Faust, who is leading this new project that started in June, said that “The purpose of this study is to allow the DOW to learn more about the habitat use and where/when these tagged individuals spend their time over the next 10 years.

