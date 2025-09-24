Wednesday, September 24th, 2025
Salvage harvests ongoing in Bemidji, Minn., blowdown area

(Photo by Pat Miller)

St. Paul — Following the destructive June 20-21 blowdown event near Bemidji, the Minnesota DNR is employing salvage timber harvests to promote forest recovery, improve safety, bolster forest health, and reduce wildfire risk on DNR-managed sites, including in the Mississippi Headwaters State Forest and Lake Bemidji State Park.

The storm affected around 370 total square miles, damaging more than 1,100 acres of DNR-managed forests, including around 300 acres of Lake Bemidji State Park. Since the storm, DNR staff have been assessing damage, considering habitat and recreation needs, and creating a management plan for each of the affected forest stands.

So far, more than 500 acres of DNR-managed lands impacted by the blowdown have been offered for salvage harvest.

“We don’t typically harvest trees from state parks, but this is a unique situation,” said Cindy Lueth, DNR Parks and Trails Division northwest resource specialist. “Given the amount of damage in Lake Bemidji State Park, salvage harvest is a good tool to make these areas accessible and safe for recreation, and help accelerate reforestation.”

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Plenty of water means scouting will be key to success for Minnesota waterfowlers on opener

A judge’s first-hand account from the 2025 federal waterfowl stamp contest

Minnesota’s James Hautman wins 2025 Federal Duck Stamp Art Contest for a record seventh time

Salvage harvest is a forest-management tool used following events such as storms or wildfires to remove dead or damaged trees from forests and put that wood to productive economic use. Salvage harvest isn’t feasible or the right tool everywhere. However, where it is used, salvage harvest can help regenerate stands of trees, improve safety and access for people, reduce potential forest health concerns such as pine bark beetle, and minimize wildfire risk.

“Salvage harvests set the stage for forest regeneration and also capture some timber value and make use of a renewable natural resource,” said Adam Munstenteiger, DNR Forestry Division northwest region manager. “What nature can do in a day shapes our forests for decades, but we’re giving them the best restart we can to help them flourish.”

As assessment work continues, the DNR will likely offer additional salvage harvests in the Bemidji area.

Landowners who experienced major storm damage in their woods and want to learn more about salvage harvests may contact their local DNR forester by visiting the DNR forester contact map for woodland assistance webpage or calling 888-646-6367.

Minnesota's Outdoor Calendar

Staff Report September 24, 2025

A look at upcoming outdoors-related events from across Minnesota published in the Sept. 26, 2025 edition of Outdoor News.

