Minnesota DNR asks deer and bird hunters to share wildlife observations

St. Paul — With archery deer season under way, now is an ideal time for hunters to familiarize themselves with the Minnesota DNR’s online log for deer and other wildlife sightings.

“We will again welcome hunters to use our online hunter field log to share what wildlife they see once the season begins,” said Tyler Obermoller, DNR research scientist. “Deer hunters definitely give us valuable information about deer and other wildlife species through this community science approach.”

This is the fifth year of this community science approach. The DNR uses the information to supplement its model-generated population estimates, which are an important tool for managing wildlife.

Using a mobile device or desktop computer, deer hunters may enter information about wildlife they see while in the field on the Minnesota DNR website, including deer, turkeys, bears, fishers, and other species.

Hunters are encouraged to fill out a hunter field log after each hunt, even if they don’t see any deer that day. Filling out the log, even if no deer are observed, allows for an accurate estimate of the number of deer observed per hour of field observations, which provides a useful comparison to deer-density modeling results. The log will remain open through the end of 2025.

More information on the hunter field log is available on the Minnesota DNR website.

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Plenty of water means scouting will be key to success for Minnesota waterfowlers on opener

A judge’s first-hand account from the 2025 federal waterfowl stamp contest

Minnesota’s James Hautman wins 2025 Federal Duck Stamp Art Contest for a record seventh time

Upland bird hunters

The DNR also asks upland bird hunters to voluntarily log hunting activities. Hunting diaries will give a more complete picture of bird populations.

“We’re working with bird hunters to improve our understanding of what they see in the field,” said Nate Huck, migratory gamebird consultant.

“Their information will complement our existing monitoring efforts. We deeply appreciate hunters who take the time to share their observations.”

Once the hunting seasons begin, bird hunters can use an upland bird hunting diary to share their observations. The diary is available in electronic form using web browser or app versions on the DNR website. Hunters can also print off a paper version of the diary and enter their hunts online at a later point.

Participating hunters will be asked to report information specific to each hunt including date, species pursued, if the hunter was using a dog, total hours hunted, number of birds flushed, number of birds harvested, and ages of any pheasants harvested.

Hunters are also asked to report the location of their hunt, including the county and if the hunt was on a wildlife management area, a hunter walking trail, or a Walk-In Access program area.

More information for hunters and instructions on how to participate in the upland bird hunting diary are available on the DNR website.