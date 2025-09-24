Wednesday, September 24th, 2025
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Wednesday, September 24th, 2025

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Minnesota DNR asks deer and bird hunters to share wildlife observations

Minnesota hunters who record their wildlife sightings help play a role in management of wildlife species throughout the state. (Stock photo)

St. Paul — With archery deer season under way, now is an ideal time for hunters to familiarize themselves with the Minnesota DNR’s online log for deer and other wildlife sightings.

“We will again welcome hunters to use our online hunter field log to share what wildlife they see once the season begins,” said Tyler Obermoller, DNR research scientist. “Deer hunters definitely give us valuable information about deer and other wildlife species through this community science approach.”

This is the fifth year of this community science approach. The DNR uses the information to supplement its model-generated population estimates, which are an important tool for managing wildlife.

Using a mobile device or desktop computer, deer hunters may enter information about wildlife they see while in the field on the Minnesota DNR website, including deer, turkeys, bears, fishers, and other species.

Hunters are encouraged to fill out a hunter field log after each hunt, even if they don’t see any deer that day. Filling out the log, even if no deer are observed, allows for an accurate estimate of the number of deer observed per hour of field observations, which provides a useful comparison to deer-density modeling results. The log will remain open through the end of 2025.

More information on the hunter field log is available on the Minnesota DNR website.

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Plenty of water means scouting will be key to success for Minnesota waterfowlers on opener

A judge’s first-hand account from the 2025 federal waterfowl stamp contest

Minnesota’s James Hautman wins 2025 Federal Duck Stamp Art Contest for a record seventh time

Upland bird hunters

The DNR also asks upland bird hunters to voluntarily log hunting activities. Hunting diaries will give a more complete picture of bird populations.

“We’re working with bird hunters to improve our understanding of what they see in the field,” said Nate Huck, migratory gamebird consultant.

“Their information will complement our existing monitoring efforts. We deeply appreciate hunters who take the time to share their observations.”

Once the hunting seasons begin, bird hunters can use an upland bird hunting diary to share their observations. The diary is available in electronic form using web browser or app versions on the DNR website. Hunters can also print off a paper version of the diary and enter their hunts online at a later point.

Participating hunters will be asked to report information specific to each hunt including date, species pursued, if the hunter was using a dog, total hours hunted, number of birds flushed, number of birds harvested, and ages of any pheasants harvested.

Hunters are also asked to report the location of their hunt, including the county and if the hunt was on a wildlife management area, a hunter walking trail, or a Walk-In Access program area.

More information for hunters and instructions on how to participate in the upland bird hunting diary are available on the DNR website.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

PLEASE READ

Accessing Your Full Subscription Just Got Easier. Introducing Single Sign On.

 We’ve simplified things. Now you only need one password to access all your Outdoor News digital content.

Here’s how it works:

  1. Click Continue below.
  2. You’ll be taken to the OutdoorNews.com sign-in screen.
  3. Don’t have an account yet? Create one—it’s quick!
  4. After signing in, click the E-Edition Login button again. When the pop-up appears, just click Continue.
  5. You’ll either:
    1. Land on the e-edition selection screen (you’re in!)
    2. Be sent to a help page if we didn’t detect a subscription.

If you hit the help page, follow the directions so you don’t miss out on any of our great content.

One login. Every edition. Easy.

Let’s get you reading!

Continue...

PLEASE READ

 We’ve simplified things. Now you only need one password to access all your Outdoor News digital content.

Here’s how it works:

• Click Continue below.

• You’ll be taken to the OutdoorNews.com sign-in screen.

• Don’t have an account yet? Create one—it’s quick!

• After signing in, click the E-Edition Login button again. When the pop-up appears, just click Continue. You’ll either:

  1. Land on the e-edition selection screen (you’re in!)
  2. Be sent to a help page if we didn’t detect a subscription.

If you hit the help page, follow the directions so you don’t miss out on any of our great content.

Continue...

GET THE OUTDOOR NEWS DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Sign up for the Outdoor News Weekly Newsletter and get 6 months of FREE access to OutdoorNews.com – packed with hunting, fishing, and conservation news. No Catch.

This offer includes digital access only (not the printed edition)

Email Address(Required)
Password(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?(Required)

Help Shape the Future of OutdoorNews.com!

We know you love the outdoors—now we want to make OutdoorNews.com the ultimate destination for all things hunting, fishing, and conservation.

Take our brief 3 minute survey to share your thoughts, and help us build the best outdoor website on the planet. As a thank you, we’ll send you a special offer!

Together, we can make OutdoorNews.com even better.

Take the Survey

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.