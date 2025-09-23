Michigan Mixed Bag: Volunteers needed for National Deer Association public land work day

Munising, Mich. — Join members of the National Deer Association for a day of fellowship while enhancing wildlife habitat on Michigan public lands.

A work bee will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Participants will meet at a pre-determined location on Buckhorn Road, about 15-20 minutes south of Munising. The exact meeting location, map and additional information will be provided by email a few days before the event. A 5-gallon bucket, step ladder, pruning shears, and work gloves will be helpful.

The Hiawatha National Forest needs a large quantity of jack pine cone (seed) in order to perform intensive habitat management that mimics the regeneration effects of fire (primarily harvesting and reforesting jack pine). Volunteers will work alongside National Forest staff to collect as many jack pine cones as possible.

Visit https://deerassociation.com/event/michigan-public-land-workday/ for more info.

Marquette, Mich. — Michigan’s greatest fire risk is usually in the spring, but downed wood from the March ice storm in northern Michigan forests and a forecast string of dry days mean people need to be careful with fire through the fall.

People are responsible for starting nine out of 10 wildfires. Most could have been prevented.

If you do need to burn, keep these safety tips in mind:

• Before burning yard debris, see if burn permits are being issued or if weather conditions allow for safe burning. Call 866-922-BURN (866-922-2876) for more information.

• Keep debris piles small. A large pile can burn for hours.

• Build your campfire in a metal ring or pit. Never leave a fire unattended, even for a moment. When you’re done, thoroughly douse the fire with water, stir and douse again.

• Taking a trailer up north? Ensure tow chains don’t drag and cause sparks, which can light a fire along the road’s edge.

• Avoid using heavy machinery like lawnmowers in dry areas.

Don’t park an ORV or other vehicle on dry grass, as a hot exhaust system can ignite the grass.

Learn more on the DNR’s fire safety webpage.

Traverse City State Park Taking Shape with Upcoming Roadwork

Traverse City, Mich. — Thanks to $8.5 million in federal relief funding, a major enhancement project at Keith J. Charters Traverse City State Park is coming together, with upcoming roadwork along U.S. 31 scheduled to continue through mid-to-late October.

The funds were made available as part of a $273 million boost in federal American Rescue Plan relief funding.

The planned project is designed to modernize the park’s facilities, enhance visitor access and traffic flow and improve accessibility. It includes a redesigned park entrance, a new at-grade pedestrian crossing, a new campground contact station, a relocated park headquarters building and an expanded sanitation station.

A link to the project page, including project details and a construction timeline, is available at Michigan.gov/TraverseCity.

Contact Stephanie Rosinski, Traverse City and Leelanau state parks supervisor, at 231-922-5270 or RosinskiS@Michigan.gov.

Delta Waterfowl Hires New CDO

Bismarck, N.D. — Delta Waterfowl recently welcomed Eric Lindstrom as its chief development officer. Lindstrom will lead Delta’s fundraising team to increase support for the mission to produce ducks and ensure the future of waterfowl hunting in North America.

“I’m humbled and honored to be a part of this great organization,” Lindstrom said. “I’m excited to work alongside a talented team, help support them, and leave an indelible mark on waterfowl conservation.”

By joining Delta’s senior management team, Lindstrom’s career is coming full circle. He earned a master’s degree in waterfowl ecology and management at Southern Illinois University in 2005 as a Delta Waterfowl graduate research student. He began his master’s research studying breeding ecology of hen mallards at Delta’s Minnedosa Research Station and at the Delta Marsh in Manitoba, before finishing his field work in California’s Central Valley.

Lindstrom joined the staff of Ducks Unlimited in 2005, where he held leadership roles during the past 20 years.

Since 2017, he served as the DU’s senior managing director of development for a seven-state region in the Great Plains.

Fish Art Contest is Open to Students in Kindergarten through 12th Grade

White Bear Lake, Minn. — The 2025-26 Art of Conservation Fish Art Contest is officially open for entries. This annual program invites youth from around the world to dive into science, art, and storytelling – while reeling in knowledge about fish and aquatic habitats.

Since 1997, more than 86,000 young artists from 46 countries have taken part, helping to fuel the next generation of outdoor stewards. The free contest is open to students from kindergarten through 12th grade. For more information, visit www.FishArt.org