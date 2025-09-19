Mature chinook salmon are in Lake Michigan harbors and tribs now. Save money when you reload your own ammo with MEC reloaders. Visit Bayfield Apple Fest October 3-5. Jeff Kelm is on the road this week. Dan and his son, Jon, talk about their trip to Ballards Black Island Resort on Lake of the Woods. Jon wraps up the Lake Superior sailing season. Dan competes in the annual David G. Cook Memorial Sporting Clay Shoot in Mayville and heads to Eau Claire for the Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers conference.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2038
