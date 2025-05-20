Michigan’s Outdoor Calendar

IMPORTANT DATES

MAY 24: Catch-and-keep bas season opens statewide, except on Lake St. Clair and the Detroit and St. Clair rivers.

MAY 31: The 6th Annual Monte Carlo Season Kickoff” Walleye Tournament will run 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Portage Lake in Chassel, MI. The tournament will be run out of Chassell Centennial Park, 103 3rd St, Chassell, MI 49916. Call Capt Jim LaBeske at (906) 370-4433 for more info.

JUNE 1: Bear and elk license application period ends.

JUNE 7: Spring turkey season ends.

JUNE 7: Muskie season opens on Lake St. Clair and the St. Clair and Detroit rivers.

JUNE 7-8: Free Fishing Weekend.

JUNE 12: The Michigan Natural Resources Commission meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. at Doubletree by Hilton Bay City – Riverfront, One Wenonah Park Place, Bay City, MI 48708 .

JUNE 21: Catch-and-keep bass season opens on Lake St. Clair and the St. Clair and Detroit rivers.

JULY 10: The Michigan Natural Resources Commission meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. at Lansing Community College, West Campus, 5708 Cornerstone Drive, Lansing, MI 48917

SPECIAL EVENTS

JUNE 5: Michigan Backcountry Hunters & Anglers will hold an invasive species removal day beginning at 9 a.m. at the Ottawa National Forest in Marenisco. Visit https://www.backcountryhunters.org/michigan_events for more info.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Club: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp., Michigan, 48382. For more info call Glenn Kruckenberg, (248) 363-9109 or visit www.multilakes.com. Country breakfast, 2nd Sunday of every month, 9-noon; Tuesday Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; Friday Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

ARCHERY

Isabella County Sportsmans Club: will hold Archery 101 Workshop July 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the clubhouse at 2872 Millbrook Rd. Mt Pleasant, MI 48858. Contact Brian Berg at (989) 444-8412 for more info.

Dundee Sportsmans Club: DSC, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee, MI. For more info call (734) 777-2719. 4th Sunday, 3D Archery.

Isabella County Sportsmans Club offers a 3D archery league every Wednesday night July 23-Sept. 24. Call Brian Berg at (989) 444-8412 for more info.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery shoots. 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Royal Oak Archers: Archery lessons, shoots, leagues. 2762 Orion Road, Oakland Township, MI 48363. For info call (248) 693-9799.

SHOOTING SPORTS

ATV Wilderness Adventure begins at 8 a.m. Sept. 28 in L’Anse. Call Mary Mervar at (906) 353-8808.

Big Bear Sportsmans Club: For more info call Dave Somset, (231) 362-3103. Every Sunday Shooting 5 Stand & Trap, 10-2 p.m.

Chesaning Area Conservation Club: 13750 Baldwin Rd., Chesaning, MI 48616. For more info call Duane Moore at (989) 865-6940. Every Wednesday Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

Detroit Sportsmen’s Congress, 49800 Dequindre Road, Shelby Twp., MI. Shooting sports and archery every Saturday and Sunday, May through September. Call Tom Morang (586) 876-4370 for more info.

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association: 6777 Cline Road, Jeddo. For more info call (810) 327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com. Every Thurs. night indoor pistol shoot.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579. Cowboy shooting, handgun, muzzleloading, rifle, shotgun, hunter’s education.

Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club: Trap shoots every Tuesday 4 p.m.- dusk. For more info call (810) 231-1811.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp, MI, 48382. For more info call Pete Cesaro, (248) 363-9109. Sporting clays: Thursdays 3-dusk, Saturdays 10-3 p.m., Sundays noon-dusk.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Shotgun, rifle,, and pistol shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter. Tuesdays trap shooting, 4 p.m.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsmans Club: 8731 West Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI 48881. For more info call Mark Goss, (616) 642-9800. Open trap & skeet shooting every Tuesday 5 p.m.- dark and Sundays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Rockford Sportsman Club: 11115 Northland Drive. For more info call (616) 866-4273 or visit www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com Skeet & Trap: Mondays 5-8:30 p.m., Thursdays 5-8:30 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. CMP, PRS22 action pistol events. Check our monthly calendar of events for dates and times.

West Walker Sportsman Club: 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI. For more info call Patrick Murray, (616) 453-5081. Open 7 days a week all year.

SHOWS/CLINICS

JUNE 7: Antique, Classic & Wooden Boat Show begins at 10 a.m. at Elk Rapids Marina, 118 Bridge St., Elk Rapids, MI. Visit www.business.elkrapidschamber.org/events for more info.

JUNE 13: Bay Harbor In-water Boat Festival begins at noon at Bay Harbor Lake Marina, 400 Main Street, Bay Harbor, MI 49770. Call 888.BAY.HARBOR for more info.

JUNE 14: The 44th Antique and Classic Boat Show will be held at the Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven, MI 49090. Call (269) 637-8078 for more info.

SEPT. 11-14: Metro Boat Show will be held on Lake St. Clair at Lake St. Clair Metropark, 31300 Metro Pkwy., Harrison Charter Township, MI 48045. Visit https://boatmichigan.org/metro-boat-show/ for more info.

CONSERVATION CLUBS

Detroit Area Steelheaders: Last Tuesday of the month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For more info call Bob Mitchell, (586) 524-8887.

Downriver Walleye Federation: 3rd Monday of every month, except Dec. 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For more info call Terry Pickard, (248) 520-0116.

Freeland Conservation Club: 1st Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call Ken Balden, (989) 695-2641.

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

Outdoor News Subscription services, ATTN: Calendar 9850 51st Ave N Suite 130 Plymouth, MN 55442

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club: 2nd Sunday of each month, 5:30 p.m., at the clubhouse. For more info call (248) 321-9503.

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club: 3rd Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For more info call Richard Montre, (734) 847-7814.

Huron Valley Steelheaders: 3rd Thursday of the month. American Legion Post #200. For more info call Carroll White, (734) 626-3112.

Metro-West Steelheaders: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For more info call Henry Nabors, (248) 225-4964.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance: 2nd Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For more info call Dave Bean, (989) 831-4890.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc.: 3rd Wednesday of the month except November, 8 p.m., at the clubhouse. For more info call Sam Mullins, (248) 363-9109.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 2nd Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call John Wilde, (734) 646-6132.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsman’s Club: 2nd Tuesday of each month at 8731 Riverside Drive, Saranac, MI 48881. Call (616) 642-9800 or visit Quakezik.com for more information.

Wayne County Quail Forever: 4th Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For more info call Ed Moore, (734) 782-0329 or (734) 771-5607.

BANQUETS

SEPT. 20: Whitetails Unlimited Cass City/Gagetown MI Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Sherwood on the Hill Golf Course, 6625 3rd Street, Gagetown, MI 48735. Call Jason Maraskine at (989) 859-9489 for more info.

OCT. 4: 2025 ATV Wilderness Adventure will be held in Baraga County. Visit http://Keweenawbay.org for more info.

OCT. 9: Whitetails Unlimited Huron County MI Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Ubly Fox Club, 2351 Ubly Road, Bad Axe, MI 48413. Call Mike Brown at (989) 551-5123 for more info.

OCT. 16: Whitetails Unlimited South Macomb MI Chapter Banquet begins at 5: 30 p.m. at Gilberts Sportsman’s Club, 60125 Omo Road, Lenox, MI 48048. Call Kevin Lee at (248) 390-7541 for more info.

OCT. 22: Whitetails Unlimited Clio MI Area Chapter Banquet begins at 5:30 p.m. at Five One Athletics, 4270 West Vienna Road, Clio, MI 48420. Call Fred Webber at (989) 619-3481 for more info.

OCT. 30: Whitetails Unlimited Auburn/Bullock Creek MI Chapter Banquet begins at5:30 p.m,. at the Forest Edge Banquet Center, 4618 S. Eleven Mile Road,Auburn, MI 48611. Call Jason Maraskinen at (989) 486-1961 for more info.

NOV. 6: Whitetails Unlimited Gladwin County MI Chapter Banquet begins at 5:30 p.m. at Gladwin K of C Hall, 751 South M-18, Gladwin, MI 48624. Call Jason Maraskinen at (989) 486-1961 for more info

DNR EVENTS

MAY 24: Volunteer Stewardship Workday will be held at Saugatuck Dunes State Park. Call 269) 637-2788 for more info.

MAY 30: Open Range Archery begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit MI. 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.

MAY 31: Volunteer Stewardship Workday will be held at Warren Woods State Park. Call (269) 426-4013 for more info.

JUNE 3: Open Range Archery begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit MI. 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info

JUNE 7: Wild Mushroom clinic will be offered at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center at Mitchell State Park, 6087 East M-115 Cadillac, MI, 49601. Call (231) 779-1321 for more info.

JUNE 7: Get Hooked on Fishing begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit MI. 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.

JUNE 8: Fishing 101 Clinic begins at 1 p.m. at the Saginaw Bay Visitor Center at Bay City State Park, 3582 State Park Drive, Bay City, Michigan, 48706. Call (989) 667-07127 for more info.

JUNE 11: Open Range Archery begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit MI. 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.

JUNE 11: Archery: Explore It, begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit MI. 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.

JUNE 14-15: Fly Fishing Clinic begins at 10 a.m. June 14 at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center at Mitchell State Park, 6087 East M-115 Cadillac, MI, 49601. Call (231) 779-1321 for more info.

JUNE 14: Fishing for Scouts, in which scouts can earn their fishing badge, begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit MI. 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.

JUNE 20-22: Becoming an Outdoors Woman Summer Workshop begins at 4 p.m. June 20 at Ralph A. MacMullan Conference Center, 104 Conservation Drive, Roscommon, MI, 48653. Call (517) 290-0687 for more info.

JUNE 22: Get Hooked on Fishing begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit MI. 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.

JUNE 23-27: Camp Explore, in which participants will learn about fishing, hiking, archery and more, begins at 9 a.m. June 23 at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit MI. 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.

JUNE 28: Get Hooked on Fishing begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit MI. 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.

FISHING TOURNAMENTS

MAY 25: Lake Nepessing Bass Club will hold its 45th Annual Bass Tournament on Holloway Reservoir. Call (810) 275-5121 for more info.

JUNE 3: Michigan Bassmaster Senior Series tournament, open to Michigan B.A.S.S Nation members 55 years and older, will be held on Whitmore Lake. Email seniorseries@michiganbassnation.com for more info.

JUNE 7: The 20th Annual Tip-Up for Troops Bass Tournament will be held on Kent Lake. Visit www.michiganbassnation.com for more info.

JUNE 17: Michigan Bassmaster Senior Series tournament, open to Michigan B.A.S.S Nation members 55 years and older, will be held on Oakland Lake. Email seniorseries@michiganbassnation.com for more info.

JULY 1: Michigan Bassmaster Senior Series tournament, open to Michigan B.A.S.S Nation members 55 years and older, will be held on Lake St. Clair. Email seniorseries@michiganbassnation.com for more info.

JULY 12: Dearborn Firefighters and Dearborn Firefighters Burn Drive will hold the 4th Annual Bass Tournament on Lake St. Clair out of Brandenburg Park. Email dearbornffbassbattle@gmail.com for more info.

JULY 15: Michigan Bassmaster Senior Series tournament, open to Michigan B.A.S.S Nation members 55 years and older, will be held on the Detroit River. Email seniorseries@michiganbassnation.com for more info.

JULY 29: Michigan Bassmaster Senior Series tournament, open to Michigan B.A.S.S Nation members 55 years and older, will be held on Stony Creek Lake. Email seniorseries@michiganbassnation.com for more info.

AUG. 5: Michigan Bassmaster Senior Series tournament, open to Michigan B.A.S.S Nation members 55 years and older, will be held on Lakeville Lake. Email seniorseries@michiganbassnation.com for more info.

AUG. 19: Michigan Bassmaster Senior Series tournament, open to Michigan B.A.S.S Nation members 55 years and older, will be held on Lake Ponemah. Email seniorseries@michiganbassnation.com for more info.