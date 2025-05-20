Critical water snake surveys to resume this month on Lake Erie

The northern water snake, Nerodio sipedon, is very common and found throughout the eastern half of the U.S., especially in the Northeast and Midwest states and also in Ontario.

The Lake Erie water snake (LEWS), Nerodio sipedon insularum, is a recognized subspecies, which has been recorded from 22 islands in the lake and is currently believed to exist on at least 11. LEWS are distinguished by an often-singular gray or dark color with less pronounced bands across their backs, and a cream-colored underbelly.

