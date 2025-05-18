A great-grandfather’s .410 strikes again, this time on a double-bearded tom for an 8-year-old hunter

A passion for the outdoors runs deep in the Bontekoe family. With the help of a well-worn Mossberg bolt-action .410 shotgun passed down through four generations to 8-year-old Carter Bontekoe, that passion will run deep into another generation.

“My dad passed the gun down to Carter after my son, Bob, used it when he was a kid. I know my dad would be thrilled knowing his great-grandson is keeping the hunting tradition alive. Having his grandson Bob being Carter’s mentor for this hunt just puts icing on the cake,” said Carter’s grandfather, Jeff Bontekoe, of Shell Lake, Wis.

