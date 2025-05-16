Patrick Durkin: Wisconsin native Gretchen James helped form world-class archers

Wautoma’s Carole Clark was a four-time All-America archer at Arizona State University (1977-80), but the Sun Devil Hall of Famer might not have realized her Olympics-level talent if she hadn’t goofed off in ninth-grade gym class.

Fortunately for Clark, her gym teacher at Camelback High School in Phoenix sentenced her to detention. When the then Carole Cheuvront, age 14, showed up after school, her gym teacher suggested she spend detention learning to shoot archery. That teacher was Gretchen L. James, a Dodgeville, Wis., native who died Feb. 17 at age 96.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here