Waterfowl hunters in Ohio this fall will be allowed to have more pintails in the daily duck bag than at any time in recent memory.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is allowing for three pintails in the daily bag as opposed to last year’s one. The Ohio Wildlife Council approved this fall’s waterfowl season dates and bag limits at its meeting on April 30.

“The (pintail bag limit) is hopefully exciting for folks,” said Mike Ervin, a waterfowl biologist with the ODNR Division of Wildlife.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here