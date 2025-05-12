New York’s Lake Champlain lake trout holding their own as stocking ends after 2025

Are wild lake trout that have become more prevalent in New York’s Lake Champlain better able to escape predation by sea lamprey? Some anglers and fisheries experts think that is the case, and with lake trout stocking on Champlain coming to an end after this year, lamprey wound rates will be closely watched to see if it can be confirmed.

Charter Boat Captain Mick Maynard, who operates Lake Champlain Fishing Charters in Chazy, has fished Champlain for the better part of five decades, and said he has noticed fewer lamprey wounds on wild lakers than stocked fish.

