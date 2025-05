I read with interest the recent Commentary by Dr. Douglas VanderBrook concerning joint replacement. Since I had a knee replacement on Nov. 18, 2024, I was interested in what Dr. VanderBrook had to say, because he was encouraging sportsmen to undergo joint replacements.

I was amazed to read his statement that, “Patients can expect full recovery in just six to 12 weeks.” It didn’t happen for me.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here