Grand opening of Bass Pro Shops near Duluth, Minn., on May 21 offers entertainment, chance to help local conservation efforts

DULUTH, Minn. – Bass Pro Shops announced plans this week to celebrate the official grand opening of its new retail location near Duluth, Minn., with a special “Evening for Conservation,” open to the public, on Wednesday, May 21, with entertainment starting at 5 p.m.

The new 70-000-square foot retail location on Haines Road in nearby Hermantown is easily accessible via U.S. Highway 53. It will be the fifth Bass Pro Shops location to serve customers in Minnesota, offering a vast selection of premium outdoor gear, along with expert service.

Johnny Morris, legendary angler and noted conservationist, started Bass Pro Shops in 1972 in an 8-square-foot space in his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Mo. That was the company’s sole location for its first 13 years.

Today, millions of outdoor users shop at Bass Pro Shops or Cabela’s locations across the United States and Canada each year.

Grand Opening night’s “Evening for Conservation” is a tradition started many years ago by Morris. The grand opening unites sportsmen and women to support local conservation organizations

The public is invited to a special ribbon-cutting ceremony and weekend-long celebration for its new location, highlighted by fishing and hunting celebrity appearances, leaders in conservation, family activities, giveaways and more.

For every dollar spent during the Evening for Conservation, 20% (on most items) will be donated to local conservation organizations.

Following an outdoor program and ribbon cutting, guests can enter to get the first public look at the company’s newest retail destination as the store officially opens for business.

Entertainment and festivities for the Evening for Conservation will begin on May 21, starting with a performance by country music singer and songwriter Blaine Holcomb at 5 p.m., and the official ceremony starts at 6, followed by the store opening.

The opening festivities will feature popular figures in the entertainment and outdoor industry, including:

Roland Martin , winner of 19 Bassmaster tournaments and nine B.A.S.S. Angler of the Year awards, and the first professional bass fisherman to be inducted into the International Game Fish Association Hall of Fame, Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame and Professional Bass Fishing Hall of Fame.

Jimmy Houston , one of the biggest names in the history of fishing, a fixture on ESPN’s national-television coverage of the sport and member of both the National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame and Bass Fishing Hall of Fame.

Mark Zona , Master Angler and host of “Zona’s Awesome Fishing Show.” His angling expertise, resilient personality and spontaneous humor have made him one of the most recognizable faces in outdoors television today.

Gary Parsons , a professional walleye fisherman, specializing in tournament fishing and walleye fishing. He’s a member of the National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame and one of the co-hosts of the popular The Next Bite television show.

Casey Keefer of the popular Keefer Brothers, who have spent decades mastering the art of survival – not just in the wilds of Alaska, but in content, business and storytelling. Their perennial hit show Dropped airs on Outdoor Channel. Rooted in spirit, exploration and expertise, the Keefer Brothers thrive in places inaccessible to the common man.

PAW Patrol characters alongside Hall of Fame angler Charlie Evans.

Following the grand opening ceremony, these celebrities will be available for meet and greets and autographs.

The retail store will officially open following the Evening for Conservation ceremonies, then for normal business hours the following day, on May 22. Store hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Click here for all the up-to-date details about the Evening for Conservation and Grand Opening festivities.