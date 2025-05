Catch-and-keep bass season is still a ways off in Michigan, but the best fishing of the year may be right now.

“No doubt about it,” said Ben Nielsen, who hosted me on his bass boat on Hardy Dam Pond in mid-April. “Fish are coming out of their winter pattern, they’re hungry, their metabolism is speeding up, they’re going to be spawning soon, and they’re putting on the feedbag.”

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here