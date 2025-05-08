Michigan DNR does not recommend change to woodcock opening day

In 2001, federal wildlife officials changed the framework for woodcock hunting, shortening the season from 60 days to 45 days and mandating that the Michigan season open no sooner than the Saturday closest to Sept. 22. Previously, woodcock season opened when most of the other small game seasons – rabbit, squirrel and ruffed grouse – opened on Sept. 15.

Many grouse hunters were unhappy with the woodcock season opening later than grouse because both birds are often found in the same habitat and are generally hunted at the same time.

