How to use onX Fish to find new walleye waters in Minnesota

The Minnesota fishing opener is a time-honored tradition. It’s the sound of boat trailers rattling down gravel roads, the slap of minnows in a bucket, and the low hum of optimism that fills the spring air.

For many of us, it’s the moment we’ve been waiting for all winter – a reset, a reunion, and a shot at the fish about which we dream.

But with thousands of lakes to choose from across states such as Minnesota, Wisconsin, and others, the big question always is this: Where do I go? And beyond that, how do I know the fish will be there?

That’s where onX Fish comes into play. It’s become my go-to tool for trip planning, lake-hopping, and digital fishing research overall. With the right preparation, this app can turn that big question mark into a well-informed plan – and a productive day on the water.

A game-changer for opener prep

The onX Fish app, available for Apple iOS/iPhone and on the web, was built with serious anglers in mind, especially those of us who fish the Midwest. This isn’t just another mapping app; it’s a full-service tool designed to take the mystery out of discovering new water – one-stop shopping, if you will.

The app pulls together up-to-date survey data, local fishing regulations, species-specific insights, and trusted intel from seasoned experts. It helps you eliminate guesswork, reduces wasted time, and focuses on what matters: putting fish in the boat.

Here’s how to scout

When I’m planning my fishing opener, the first thing I do in onX Fish is “filter” for walleyes.

With just a couple of taps, I can highlight lakes with “high abundance” based on recent DNR surveys. These aren’t just anecdotal hot spots. It’s real, fisheries-biologist sampled and verified data showing which lakes are currently producing better-than-average numbers.

More importantly, the information is more sortable than the previous lake-by-lake sleuthing we used to do.

Or, maybe I have different goals for the opener, like chasing only trophies. Selecting the “trophy potential” filter after selecting “walleye” allows me to see, again, verified sampled catches of walleyes 28 inches and greater.

Similarly, if I’m interested in a few for the pan, which tends to be a big part of the fishing opener experience, the app displays a red icon on all the lakes in my search area that have greater than 30% of the lake’s walleye population in the 14- to 19-inch “keeper” range.

From there, I click into each lake to take a closer look. The species breakdown gives a clear picture of what’s swimming below. I can see not just that a lake has walleye, but how the walleye population has progressed over the years.

Next, I check the regulations. This part is critical. Regs can change, even within season. Some lakes of walleye have slot limits. Others have different bag limits than the general state regulations. onX Fish lays all of that out clearly, and it updates daily.

Then I look at lake access. A lake isn’t any good if you can’t get on it. I can see where the public ramps are, and can conveniently click “driving directions” to take me into Google or Apple maps for turn-by-turn directions to the landing.

It saves me from scrambling at dawn, taking wrong turns, or going purely off of memory. Every angler loves seeing the little brown public access signs, but it’s never fun to have to peel eyes and hunt them down while trying to make the most of your opener plans.

Finally, I’ll save a few promising lakes as favorites, drop some waypoints, and add notes. I usually pick one or two primary targets and a few backups – just in case. That way, if I pull up and there are trucks parked down the road, I’ve got another option without having to guess where to go next.

A Plan B every angler should have: crappies

We’ve all had those opener mornings when the walleyes just weren’t cooperating. Maybe a cold front pushed through, or the wind made your favorite shoreline unfishable. When that happens, I don’t force it. I pivot to crappies, especially in the afternoon.

Early May is prime time for crappies in the Midwest. When the shallows warm up, they move in to spawn and feed, and they’re usually ready to bite. Crappie are also a great option if you’re fishing with kids or beginners. The action can be fast, the fish plentiful, and the smiles constant.

To find a good crappie bite, I flip the species filter in onX Fish from walleye to crappie and look for the same “high abundance” flag. These lakes tend to be smaller and warmer than are the big walleye waters. I’m looking for places that heat up early and have some shallow bays or protected arms where crappies stage in spring.

Just as with walleyes, I’ll pull up each lake’s details. I want to know the species mix, survey data, and regulations. Then I’ll check the access and save the lake as a backup. In many cases, my Plan B crappie lake is just a short drive from my primary spot.

Quick tips for a better opener

Here are a few things I always remind folks about this time of year. First, make sure to download your maps ahead of time if you’re heading somewhere with questionable service. onX Fish works offline, but you need to prep.

Second, keep an eye on the weather. The app shows real-time precipitation data, hourly forecasts, and barometric pressure changes, which can be a big help if you’re deciding whether to change locations or wait out a system.

And finally, mark your spots. If you find a new lake that produces fish, drop a waypoint. Those little notes from this year become gold for next season.

Final thoughts

For me, the fishing opener isn’t just about tradition, it’s about opportunity. And every year, I try to add a new lake to the mix – not just to check a box, but to keep learning, exploring, and staying sharp.

With onX Fish, I can do that with a lot more confidence. It’s made scouting easier, trip planning smoother, and it’s helped me find more fish in less time. Whether you’re chasing that first walleye of the season or loading up on spring crappies, it’s the tool to trust to make opener weekend and beyond successes.

Scout smart, then get out there and fish hard.

Rather than heading to where you used to go, hit lakes you know have your target species in them, in the abundance and sizes you’re looking to catch. Even the best anglers can’t catch fish where the fish ain’t, so knowing before you go means less guessing and more catching.