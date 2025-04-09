Wednesday, April 9th, 2025
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Wednesday, April 9th, 2025

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

onX officially introduces onX Fish to its suite of outdoor adventure apps

The onX Fish app’s Lake Finder feature helps anglers find a new fishing spot by filtering thousands of lakes for different species, trophy or keeper potential, and abundance based on scientific data acquired from each state's fish and wildlife agencies.

Today onX, a pioneer in digital outdoor navigation, introduced its newest app: onX Fish Midwest, marking a significant expansion into the fishing industry.

Over the last 12 months, onX has developed the onX Fish app, gathering feedback from thousands of users, and creating features to solve their unique challenges. Today, the app is tailored to meet angler needs in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan, as the company plans to continue expanding across the Midwest this year.

Founded in 2009, onX develops mapping solutions that inform, inspire, and empower millions of outdoor recreationists. onX Hunt, onX Offroad, and onX Backcountry make up the company’s original suite of apps.

Last year, the company acquired TroutRoutes, the leading mapping resource for stream and river anglers, signaling an expansion into the world of fishing. Today, the announcement of onX Fish rounds out the company’s suite of apps across a wide array of outdoor pursuits, cementing onX as the most comprehensive digital mapping resource for all outdoor adventurers. 

“onX Fish helps anglers find new lakes and gives them the confidence to get there,” said onX Fish Marketing Manager Joel Nelson. “For lake anglers, onX Fish solves the age old question of ‘Where should I go fishing?’ Whether they’re chasing trophies, memories, or dinner, finding new lakes teeming with trophy panfish or eater walleyes has never been simpler.”

MORE GEAR COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Here’s how Minnesota’s Easton Fothergill won on bass fishing’s biggest stage

Ice-out baits that catch multiple fish species

Take your digital mapping to the next level

The app’s Lake Finder feature helps anglers find a new fishing spot by filtering thousands of lakes for different species, trophy or keeper potential, and abundance based on scientific data acquired from each state’s fish and wildlife agencies. In addition to fish-related parameters, the app allows users to filter lakes based on lake size, access amenities like parking, toilets, and boat ramps – all for an entire region, among one or several species.

Other key features of the app include area insights, regulations, weather, fishery details, offline maps, recent satellite imagery, and an Apple CarPlay integration. As the fishing season kicks off across the U.S. this spring, onX Fish customers can expect the company to continue updating its offering and toolset in new states, starting in the Midwest. 

The app is currently available in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan, and can be downloaded on the onX Fish website or at the Apple App Store. As onX Fish expands, annual membership pricing is $34.99.

For more information on onX Fish, visit https://www.onxmaps.com/fish/app

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2025Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?

Help Shape the Future of OutdoorNews.com!

We know you love the outdoors—now we want to make OutdoorNews.com the ultimate destination for all things hunting, fishing, and conservation.

Take our brief 3 minute survey to share your thoughts, and help us build the best outdoor website on the planet. As a thank you, we’ll send you a special offer!

Together, we can make OutdoorNews.com even better.

Take the Survey

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.