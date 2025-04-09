onX officially introduces onX Fish to its suite of outdoor adventure apps

Today onX, a pioneer in digital outdoor navigation, introduced its newest app: onX Fish Midwest, marking a significant expansion into the fishing industry.

Over the last 12 months, onX has developed the onX Fish app, gathering feedback from thousands of users, and creating features to solve their unique challenges. Today, the app is tailored to meet angler needs in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan, as the company plans to continue expanding across the Midwest this year.

Founded in 2009, onX develops mapping solutions that inform, inspire, and empower millions of outdoor recreationists. onX Hunt, onX Offroad, and onX Backcountry make up the company’s original suite of apps.

Last year, the company acquired TroutRoutes, the leading mapping resource for stream and river anglers, signaling an expansion into the world of fishing. Today, the announcement of onX Fish rounds out the company’s suite of apps across a wide array of outdoor pursuits, cementing onX as the most comprehensive digital mapping resource for all outdoor adventurers.

“onX Fish helps anglers find new lakes and gives them the confidence to get there,” said onX Fish Marketing Manager Joel Nelson. “For lake anglers, onX Fish solves the age old question of ‘Where should I go fishing?’ Whether they’re chasing trophies, memories, or dinner, finding new lakes teeming with trophy panfish or eater walleyes has never been simpler.”

The app’s Lake Finder feature helps anglers find a new fishing spot by filtering thousands of lakes for different species, trophy or keeper potential, and abundance based on scientific data acquired from each state’s fish and wildlife agencies. In addition to fish-related parameters, the app allows users to filter lakes based on lake size, access amenities like parking, toilets, and boat ramps – all for an entire region, among one or several species.

Other key features of the app include area insights, regulations, weather, fishery details, offline maps, recent satellite imagery, and an Apple CarPlay integration. As the fishing season kicks off across the U.S. this spring, onX Fish customers can expect the company to continue updating its offering and toolset in new states, starting in the Midwest.

The app is currently available in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan, and can be downloaded on the onX Fish website or at the Apple App Store. As onX Fish expands, annual membership pricing is $34.99.

For more information on onX Fish, visit https://www.onxmaps.com/fish/app