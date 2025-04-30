Live Life in Nature in Warroad

Discover a Place to Call Home

For the outdoor enthusiast, there’s no place quite like the northern gem of Warroad, Minnesota. “There’s lots of outdoor opportunities like fishing, boating, hunting, things like that. And we have a lot of local businesses, clothing stores, coffee shops, bars, and restaurants,” says Kate, a Warroad transplant who moved to Warroad to live closer to her boyfriend at the time, now husband. He had moved to the area for proximity to the water and fishing opportunities.

“The great part about living in the Warroad area is that Lake of the Woods is so close. There’s no commute. After work, it literally takes me five minutes to get out on the water.”

This charming small town located in rural northern Minnesota offers year-round outdoor recreational activities for everyone. And that’s not all! The Warroad community boasts a variety of housing options, a STEM-focused public school system, and local businesses in addition to a friendly, supportive community.

“One of the things that makes Warroad really unique to almost everyone who comes here is how engaging everything in the community is regardless of the season,” says Brian, who moved to Warroad with his wife Amy and their children. Amy adds, “The community involvement and the number of activities available for adults or for our children are endless.”

But don’t take our word for it. Countless families have moved to Warroad to get closer to nature, for work, or a bit of both. Tiffaney and her family moved to Warroad when her husband accepted a position at Marvin, one of the largest area employers. “I love living here because there are so many different things for my family to do,” Tiffaney says. “We love fishing, hiking, biking. We do cross-country skiing, ice skating, walks, hikes in the Beltrami National Forest. It’s just a great place to live and enjoy the outdoors.”

If you’re looking for a fresh start in a small-town community where nature is at your back door, consider making Warroad your home.

Why Nature Lovers Will Feel Right at Home in Warroad

Located on Lake of the Woods

Known as walleye capital of the world, Lake of the Woods offers trophy fishing year-round with more than # species and # miles of shoreline. “My son never used to fish until we moved up here, and now it’s his biggest passion,” Tiffaney says. “He and his friends get up early in the morning and don’t come home until sundown.” Year-round outdoor fun

With an abundance of fishing, hiking, snowmobiling, golfing, boating and more, Warroad is an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. Blayke, a lifelong Warroad resident, appreciates how quickly you can travel from work to an after-hours outdoor adventure. “We don’t have a rush hour,” he laughs. “It takes a couple of minutes to get wherever you want to go – to the lake, to the golf course, to the hockey arena, to pretty much anywhere.” Career opportunities at Marvin, a family-owned and -led manufacturer

From finance to human resources, customer services to operations, Marvin has a career opportunity for everyone. Plus, Marvin has a variety of relocation benefits to support your move. Brian and Amy have both worked at several Marvin locations, most recently having relocated to Warroad. “We have made our home here the last four years and have been so excited to do so,” Amy shared. “So many things make Warroad special. It really is a small town but has a huge heart.” New housing + childcare

Warroad boasts a unique mix of new single-family homes, duplexes and apartments, along with a new community childcare center and an impressive arts and culture center. Many homes offer easy access to the Warroad River, making it even simpler to drop a line in the water or enjoy the popular Riverbend Skate Path in winter months. A bright future for students

Warroad Public Schools welcomes preschoolers to high school seniors and offers a variety of educational programs and extracurricular activities like robotics, speech, and performance arts. Warroad is also home to several storied youth athletic programs, from hockey to basketball and trap shooting to golfing.

Living life in nature starts in Warroad. Join the many families who have made Warroad their home and enjoy all that northern Minnesota and Lake of the Woods have to offer. “Warroad is going to exceed your expectations,” says Brian. “There are so many positives. Marvin is growing, the town is growing. This is the time to come and give Warroad a shot.”