Dean Bortz: What can go wrong shall go wrong in the turkey woods

If you’ve already read this story from Outdoor News, then you know that the 2025 turkey season is off to a roaring start in Wisconsin. There’s no way of knowing how things will play out from seasons two through six, but as of the evening of April 22, we were on a pace to register more than 50,000 turkeys.

Alas, I can’t claim to have played any kind of role in that quick start to the season. Nor can Christine Thomas, one of our regular columnists and, of course, the gal of international conservation fame.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here