A local high school fishing club was able to get up close and personal with spawning lake sturgeon on the Fox River in Wisconsin.

The annual sturgeon spawning ritual on the Fox River in Princeton kicked off with DNR crews using electrofishing boats and a light electrical current to temporarily stun sturgeon so they could be captured and “scienced.” Members of Princeton High School’s fishing club waited on shore to help measure and tag fish.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here