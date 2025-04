A news story in the last edition of Michigan Outdoor News outlined the Michigan DNR’s federal appropriation from the Wildlife and Sportfish Restoration Fund.

I was awaiting a response from DNR, but it arrived too late for me to be able to add it to the story. One of the questions I asked is why Michigan’s total appropriation has declined in recent years (down $1.1 million from 2024 and down $5.4 million from 2023 to 2024.)

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here