Name your kid “Napoleon” and he might just grow up to forge an empire.

Christen him “Remington?” Clearly he is destined to become a shooting champion. So it is with Remington Rupert, a 16-year-old high school junior, and son of Scott and Charity Rupert from Croghan, (Lewis County) who recently proved his mettle with a shotgun by capturing the Amateur Trapshooting Association’s 2025 Southern Grand Junior Handicap Championship at the Silver Dollar Shooting Club in Odessa, Florida.

