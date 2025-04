For all Minnesotans who fashion themselves outdoors types, spring is a busy time – busy, in the most positive and exciting sense of the word. Turkey hunting, fishing, and more, all of which consume a magnificent season of the year in our state.

Jeff Manke, again this spring, will take the concept of being busy to greater extremes than will the average person preparing his boat or smiling upon the most recent green-up of woods and grasslands.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here