Minnesota Mixed Bag: Reeds Rice Creek Gun Fair set for May 2-4

Little Falls, Minn. — The 33rd annual Reeds Rice Creek Gun Fair and Sale is set for May 2-4 in Little Falls. It’s billed as the largest try-before-you-buy gun sale in the nation.

Find a variety of specials on firearms, ammunition, and register to win free guns. See the latest in optics for firearms and try your hand on the crossbow range. Factory staff will be on hand to answer your questions.

For more information, visit ReedsGunFair.com or call (218) 536-1738.

DNR: REPORT FISH DIE-OFFS TO HELP DEPARTMENT, OTHERS RESPOND

St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR encourages Minnesotans to contact the state duty officer if they see evidence of a fish die-off in a lake, river, or stream. Fish die-offs can result from a variety of natural and human causes.

To report fish die-offs, people should call the Minnesota duty officer at (651) 649-5451 (the duty officer line is staffed 24 hours per day, seven days a week). An early report facilitates timely water and fish sampling and other response actions, if needed. It’s especially helpful to know what sizes and types of fish that people see in a fish die-off.

More information on fish die-offs is available on the Minnesota DNR website.

CHANGES UPCOMING FOR EAGLE LAKE PUBLIC WATER ACCESS NEAR BIG LAKE

Sauk Rapids, Minn. — Sherburne County residents and visitors should be aware of upcoming adjustments to the Eagle Lake public water access near the city of Big Lake. Starting May 1, the access will be temporarily closed to reconfigure the site to address a property line encroachment in the parking area.

The reconfiguration will reduce the number of parking spaces at the site from 14 to five. In conjunction with the reconfiguration, the Minnesota DNR will be more clearly delineating the parking spaces to enhance safety. In addition to parking changes, the boat ramp will be relocated to improve backing, turning, and launching efficiency. Access to the parking and launch area will be through a single designated entrance from County Road 75. Boaters should note that parking along County Road 75 is not allowed.

The access will be closed during the reconfiguration but will reopen in time for the start of the fishing season on May 10, with the updated ramp and parking adjustments. Call the DNR Sauk Rapids office at (320) 223-7861 for more information.

CHIPPEWA FOREST FOOD STORAGE FOREST ORDER IN PLACE TO REDUCE BEAR INCIDENTS

Cass Lake, Minn. — For enhanced public safety, the Chippewa National Forest has put into place a Campground Food Storage Forest Order for all developed fee campgrounds. The intent of the order is to reduce the steadily increasing number of human and bear interactions within developed campgrounds. The order will be effective each year from April 1 through Nov. 30.

The order states that except while being prepared, consumed, or under on-site visual observance, all food, food containers, scented items (such as soap, lip balm, toothpaste) and refuse must be stored in a closed, locked vehicle or camper constructed of solid, nonpliable material; in a rental cabin; in an Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee-certified bear-resistant container; or disposed of in a provided bear-resistant trash receptacle.

Copies of the order are available at the Chippewa National Forest Supervisor’s Office in Cass Lake, and the Deer River, Blackduck, and Walker ranger stations. A copy of the order is posted on the Chippewa National Forest website.

WISCONSIN DNR SEEKING TIPS IN ILLEGAL ELK SHOOTING

Black River Falls, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is seeking the public’s help to gather information about the illegal killing of a bull elk in Jackson County in west-central Wisconsin.

Wisconsin DNR staff received and responded to a report of a dead elk on the morning of Tuesday, March 18. The elk was located off East Snow Creek Road and on private property north of the city of Black River Falls, where department staff were conducting elk capture efforts to radio-collar and relocate a small group of elk.

Following a necropsy to investigate the cause of the mortality, it was determined the bull had died from injuries sustained from a gunshot wound.

The bull was one of the last remaining elk originally brought from Kentucky in 2016 and has served as one of the primary breeding bulls for the Central Elk Herd.

The Wisconsin DNR asks the public to share any information with the DNR’s confidential violation hotline online or by calling 1-800-847-9367.

MORE THAN 11,500 STUDENTS TO PARTICIPATE IN STATE HIGH SCHOOL CLAY TARGET LEAGUE

St. Paul — The season is under way for 11,557 student athletes participating in the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League programs this spring. Those athletes are competing on 435 high school teams across the state, supported by thousands of coaches, team staff, and other volunteers. The league is one of the largest high school sports in the state, with more participants than both boys and girls high school hockey, combined.

The high school athletes’ nine-week spring season will conclude May 25. More than 8,000 are then expected to participate in championship events in June, with the top athletes in the nation eligible to compete at the USA High School Clay Target League National Championship in July.