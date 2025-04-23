A Q-and-A with pro angler and Ohioan Bill Lowen in the midst of a bounce-back season

Bassmaster Elite Series pro Bill Lowen entered the 2025 tournament season carrying the memory of his disappointing performance on the 2024 Bassmaster Elite tour. Instead of focusing on a bass on the end of his line, he feared the weight at his line’s end could be his career.

“My finish for the 2024 season standings was the worst of my career,” acknowledged the Brookville, Indiana, resident who is a Buckeye native. Lowen explained that his performance on the Elite tour had started taking a downward trend after he secured his first blue trophy at Pickwick Lake in 2021.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here