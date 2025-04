More than 62 acres of Leesville Wildlife Area in Carroll County is now open to possible fracking, following action by the Ohio Oil and Gas Land Management Commission in late March.

Texas-based Encino Acquisition Partners submitted the only bid to extract minerals from beneath the parcel – located in Monroe Township, according to Theresa White, the commission’s chairman. That extraction will likely mean fracking – the controversial drilling method commonly used in Ohio.

