Pennsylvania Mixed Bag: Scotia Range improvements continue

State College, Pa. — There will be intermittent interruptions to the Scotia Range Complex this spring on State Game Land 176 in Centre County, depending on weather conditions. Shooters should be aware that the rifle range will be under construction starting at that time and is anticipated to be unavailable until mid-June.

Other ranges will be closed intermittently when the contractor is actively working downrange. The Game Commission said in a news release that it anticipates full closure of the complex for only a week or two and will keep the public informed through the agency’s website and the Northcentral Region’s Facebook page.

The complex, except for the rifle range, will be available to the public on weekends.

Harrisburg — A bill that would require state game wardens and waterways conservation officers employed by the Game and Fish & Boat commissions to be paid like Pennsylvania State Police was recently introduced by David Delloso, D-Delaware County.

Those officers, Delloso noted, perform vital work to protect the wildlife and forests of Pennsylvania. However, despite the vital role that nature and wildlife play in our state, these officers earn substantially lower salaries than their counterparts in other states and their fellow law enforcement officers in Pennsylvania.

House Bill 942 was referred to the House Game and Fisheries Committee.

Visitors Bureau Kicks Off Photo Contest

Weedville, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau recently announced its 12th annual Big Fish Photo Contest which runs through June.

There’s no shortage of great places to cast a line in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors Region. Everyone is invited to enter photos of their catch, from Cameron, Elk, and Forest counties, by using the submission form on the Big Fish Photo Contest page VisitPAGO.com/BigFish.

Entries will be displayed on the PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau Facebook page in the Big Fish Contest album.

Everyone who submits a photo will be entered for a chance to win prizes, as one of the three monthly winners, from more than a dozen sponsors.

Boat Launch, Lower Parking Area Closed at North East Marina

North East, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission recently announced that the public boat launch and lower parking area at North East Marina, Erie County, are closed so that maintenance may be performed.

While a closure of the facility was expected to occur beginning the week of April 7, to prepare for annual maintenance at the facility, the closure was expedited due to the collapse of a portion of the interior wall at the marina, affecting the lower parking area.

Annual maintenance at the marina during the spring typically lasts approximately two weeks so that contractors can perform dredging, sedimentation removal, erosion-control activities, and installation of seasonal courtesy docks at the boat launch area. This closure will remain in place until further notice as commission staff assess damage to the wall.

WFE Foundation’s Spring Celebration May 2

State College, Pa. — The Wildlife For Everyone Foundation will hold its Soaring Eagle Spring Celebration on Friday, May 2, at the Penn Stater Conference Center here.

Margaret Brittingham, Penn State professor emeritus of wildlife resources, will be the guest speaker, talking about hummingbirds.

Festivities will begin with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. For tickets or sponsorships, contact the foundation at info@wildlifeforeveryone.org or call 814-238-8138.

Predators May Help Control Lanternflies

State College, Pa. — Insect predators found in the United States could help keep spotted lanternfly populations in check while potentially reducing reliance on chemical control methods, according to a new study conducted by researchers at Penn State.

Published in Arthropod-Plant Interactions, the study evaluated the effectiveness of various insects in potentially controlling spotted lanternfly populations. The invasive pest, first detected in the United States in 2014, has spread across at least 18 states, causing significant damage to vineyards, orchards and nursery industries.

The study revealed that spined soldier bugs – a predatory stink bug native to North America known for preying on various agricultural pests – as well as Carolina and Chinese mantises were particularly effective in feeding upon spotted lanternflies. The findings suggest that conserving and promoting these natural predators could provide sustainable and strategic natural control against this destructive pest, the researchers said.

Bill Would Ban Trapping in State Parks

Harrisburg — Rep. Joshua Kail, R-Beaver and Washington counties, in late March circulated a memo for co-sponsors for a bill he intends to soon introduce that would prohibiting trapping within Pennsylvania’s state parks.

This initiative is in direct response to a recent incident at Raccoon Creek State Park, Kail said, where a visitor’s dog sustained serious injuries from an unmarked trap placed on a trail

There are ample game lands, state forests and private properties that are far more appropriate for trapping, according to Kail, who wrote that state parks should be retained for safe outdoor recreation, and those who enjoy the outdoors shouldn’t be concerned about an ill-placed trap.