Ohio Mixed Bag: Bass Hall to induct three

Springfield, Mo. — The plaque wall at the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame will see three new additions in 2025, a formidable trio that represents a cross section of industry pillars, including boat building, media, tournament organization, and tackle innovation.

The Hall of Fame will welcome Randy Hopper, Craig Lamb, and William Shakespeare, Jr., who were selected from a diverse 20-person ballot by the Hall of Fame’s 30-member selection panel and living Hall of Fame inductees. A total of 81 ballots were distributed and 65 were returned, eclipsing last year’s total for most ballots submitted in a single year. The roster of Hall of Famers now stands at 103.

Newest Ohio State Park Honored

Xenia, Ohio — Ohio’s 76th state park, Great Council State Park, has been honored by Midwest Living as part of the “2025 Best of the Midwest Travel Awards.” The awards are selected by the publication’s editors and recognizes 25 of the most significant openings and revitalizations of the past year. Great Council State Park is being recognized in the outdoors category of the list.

“Great Council State Park tells an important part of Ohio’s story honoring the first Ohioans who lived here,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “Fran and I grew up nearby in Yellow Springs learning about the Shawnee and hearing about their stories, which makes this park very special to us. I am thrilled so many visitors have already experienced the park, and I hope future generations will continue to learn about the significance of this land and the people who first called it home.”

Great Council State Park opened June 7, 2024. The park, located along U.S. Route 68 near Xenia, is a cherished community site that honors Ohio’s Shawnee history and pioneer past.

Since Great Council State Park opened, more than 24,100 visitors have toured the interpretative center. Those visitors have come from places all around the world, including states such as Arizona and Oklahoma and countries like Australia and Hungary.

Sen. Moreno Chairs Great Lakes Task Force

Washington, D.C. — Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) and Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) have become the new co-chairs of the bipartisan Senate Great Lakes Task Force for the 119th Congress. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) will remain vice-chairs; they have both served in those roles since the 115th and 113th Congresses, respectively.

The Senate and House Great Lakes Task Forces, established in the 1980s, are bipartisan working groups in Congress that address critical Great Lakes issues. Members work together to build support for key regional programs to enhance environmental quality and economic development throughout the Great Lakes basin. The Task Forces convene member-level and staff-level events, including meetings, hearings, and briefings. They also collaborate to exercise agency oversight, and advance legislative and appropriation initiatives.

Peters has been a longtime advocate for the Great Lakes. He has been a member of the Senate Great Lakes Task Force since he was first elected in 2015, and before that was a member of the House Great Lakes Task Force from 2009-14. During his time in the Senate, Peters has championed Great Lakes restoration and protection, advanced drinking water improvements and PFAS standards, and secured funding for infrastructure projects including ports and the Soo Locks.

Moreno was sworn in as a senator from Ohio in January 2025. He has lived in Northeast Ohio for 20 years, and owned a chain of car dealerships in the greater Cleveland area and beyond. Moreno has already begun work on Great Lakes issues during his short time in the Senate, co-sponsoring the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Act of 2025 and speaking at the Great Lakes Day Congressional Breakfast reception.

ODNR Earns Honors From OPRA

Sandusky, Ohio — The Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Parks and Watercraft was recognized with five “Awards of Excellence” and two individual honors at the annual Ohio Parks and Recreation Association (OPRA) Conference. ODNR Director Mary Mertz was inducted into the OPRA Hall of Fame and the Division’s Sustainability Coordinator Heather Bokman received the Jack Hanna Resource Conservation award.

Mertz was inducted into the OPRA Hall of Fame, the highest honor given by the organization. Recognized for her leadership in conservation and outdoor recreation, Mertz has championed initiatives such as opening Ohio’s 76th state park, expanding ODNR’s H2Ohio wetland program, and modernizing Ohio State Parks’ infrastructure. Her dedication to environmental education and law enforcement support further solidifies her legacy in Ohio’s natural resources stewardship.

Bokman leads the ConServe Ohio initiative, a program embedding sustainability into Ohio State Parks’ operations. Under her leadership, 43 parks earned sustainability certification in the past year, up from 11 the previous year. She has also spearheaded partnerships with universities and led projects like the Salt Fork State Park Eco-Discovery Center, promoting environmental education and conservation.

The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft was recognized with five “Awards of Excellence,” celebrating ODNR’s commitment to innovation, accessibility, conservation, and public safety across Ohio’s state parks.

The division received the first-place honor in the “Capital Improvement Projects – $10 million and up” category for the opening of Great Council State Park in June 2024. Ohio’s 76th and historically significant state park, Great Council is dedicated to preserving Native American and pioneer history.