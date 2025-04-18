Walleyes hitting on Ohio’s Lake Erie reefs

Other than ice fishing, several of the most passionate walleye fishermen that this reporter knows look forward the most to being able to catch male (jack) walleyes by vertical jigging.

In Lake Erie, this is most often a game played in shallow, near-shore sandy-bottomed areas, limestone rock pile reefs, and on the dredge spoil humps found just outside the navigation channels that are cleared of sediments to support commercial shipping. Males during April are very protective of their territory and aggressively strike at lures.